New Bihar Mlcs Express Gratitude, Nishant Kumar Says Will Follow Father Nitish Kumar's Legacy

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 11 (IANS) The candidates who were elected unopposed as Members of Legislative Council (MLC) in Bihar, expressed gratitude to the respective party leadership for trusting them with the opportunity. Minister Nishant Kumar exhibited confidence that he will work towards keeping up the JD-U supremo and former Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar's legacy of developmental works.

All ten candidates who filed nominations for the Bihar Legislative Council elections -- including nine vacant seats and one by-election seat -- have been elected unopposed on Thursday.

Talking to IANS, Minister Nishant Kumar, who is also the son of former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, said: "I express my heartfelt thanks to my party for trusting me; I will try to live up to that trust and perform my duties sincerely. I will work towards taking ahead the developmental works of my father, Nitish Kumar."

"I will work towards ensuring women's empowerment, and carry forward Nitish Kumarji's works in the field of health and education, both as a Minister and as an MLC. We will try to make Bihar a developed state," he added.

JD-U leader Lalan Prasad, who was declared elected from the seat earlier occupied by former CM Nitish Kumar, said: "I am a party worker and will keep working like that. Moreover, I will draw the attention of Ministers to works that have been left incomplete in various parts of the state."

Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity, Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas leader Ashraf Ansari said: "I have always tried to live up to the trust that the party President Chirag Paswan as well as other leaders have shown in me, and will try to further strengthen it. This trust is itself a responsibility."

"There is no challenge, because when the LJP-RV President is with us, we can face even the biggest of challenges. We have to work under his guidance, orders, and directions," he asserted.

BJP leader Sanjay Mayukh echoed, saying: "I am extremely grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Nitin Nabin, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary for placing their faith on a party worker like me. Myself, along with Anil Thakur and Sheila Pandit have been declared elected opposed."

BJP candidate and Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh has also been declared elected unopposed.

RJD leader Sunil Singh emphasised that the winning MLC certificate reflects the trust placed on him by party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav.

"I will work to live up to it. We will raise issues related to farmers, unemployment, of minorities, of Dalit brothers, very strongly in the House even though our strength is only 15," he told IANS.

He also said: "The Bihar government will have to listen to our voice."