NSCN-IM Urges Centre To Crack Down On Kuki Militant Groups After Recovery Of 6 Naga Bodies

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, June 11 (IANS) The National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak-Muivah faction (NSCN-IM) on Thursday urged the Centre to take urgent and decisive action against Kuki militant groups operating in Manipur, alleging that these outfits continue to engage in violent activities across the state.

The NSCN-IM's demand came a day after the recovery of six mutilated bodies from a forested area near Kharam Vaiphei village, a predominantly Kuki-Zo tribal settlement in the Saitu-Gamphazol sub-division of Kangpokpi district.

The six victims had been abducted by armed groups belonging to different tribal communities on May 13 in Kangpokpi district.

In a strongly worded statement, the influential Naga organisation said it is imperative that the Centre act swiftly and decisively against what it described as Kuki terrorist gangs, employing the full force of the law.

"The NSCN-IM unequivocally and in the strongest possible terms condemns the barbaric killing and grotesque mutilation of victims by Kuki terrorist gangs and their frontal organisation, the Kuki Village Volunteers,” the statement said.

It described the killings as heinous atrocities that constitute blatant crimes against humanity and a savage violation of human dignity, adding that such acts have no place in a civilised society.

"Even in times of conflict, universal moral norms demand absolute respect for the deceased. The deliberate desecration of human bodies serves no purpose other than to spread terror, weaponise fear, and inflict deep psychological trauma on grieving families and communities," the Naga body said.

The NSCN-IM further alleged that while security forces manhandle Naga women for exercising their democratic right to protest, assault student activists, and forcibly disband Naga village guards formed in response to what it termed the government's failure to ensure the safety and dignity of the people, they have failed to prevent attacks by Kuki militant groups.

It also said that security forces are accused of facilitating the brutal killing of Naga people by Kuki militant groups, which it claimed are widely perceived as their proxies.

"How can such actions be reconciled with the principles of justice, equality, and protection that the Government of India is constitutionally bound to uphold?" the organisation asked.

The recovery of the six Naga civilians' bodies came a day after 14 hostages belonging to the Kuki community were released on Tuesday (June 10) following nearly four weeks in captivity. According to police officials, the 14 Kuki villagers were handed over at a police station in Senapati district by the United Naga Council (UNC) and the Naga People's Organisation (NPO).

At least 50 people from the Kuki and Naga communities were allegedly held hostage by different armed groups in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts following the violent incidents of May 13, during which three church leaders were killed and four others injured in Kangpokpi district. Around 30 individuals from both communities were released on May 14 and May 15 following sustained efforts by authorities, community leaders, and several civil society organisations. Since then, various organisations representing both the Naga and Kuki communities have been staging protests and demanding the safe release and rescue of the remaining abducted persons -- including the six Nagas.