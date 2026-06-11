MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The following is a statement by Prime Minister Carney on the opening of the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

“Today, we kick off the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

“Over the next five weeks, 48 countries will compete at the largest World Cup in the competition's history. For the first time, FIFA Men's World Cup matches will be played in Canada. With matches in Vancouver and Toronto, sports bars, hotels, and living rooms will be packed with fans from across Canada and around the world.

“This tournament will mark 40 years since Canada first played at the 198 World Cup in Mexico. Since then, soccer has flourished across our country, in schools, alleyways, and coaching academies. And along with watching other teams, Canadians proudly cheer for our own. Wearing Canadian jerseys with Canadian players' names on their backs. From Christine Sinclair breaking the all-time international goal-scoring record to Alphonso Davies scoring against Croatia at the last World Cup, Team Canada has shown us Canada belongs on any pitch, against any team.

“To build on this success, Canada's new government has recently made the largest investment in sport in Canadian history. With over $750 million in funding, we're supporting athletes from the playground to the podium. We're backing the Canada Soccer National Training Centre, a permanent home for soccer in Canada. Last month, we announced 330 soccer projects across the country, from live match viewings to soccer-themed cultural programs – so all Canadians can come together and celebrate the World Cup.

“The FIFA World Cup is projected to create and support nearly 25,000 jobs and add $2 billion to Canada's economy, but the real impact will go much beyond the games. It will be Canadians watching our players playing in our stadiums, surrounded by our fans. Canada is ready for the beautiful game.”

The post 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Canada appeared first on Caribbean News Global.