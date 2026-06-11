Haryana To Include History Of Sikh Gurus, Baba Banda Singh In Class 8

Fulfilling a major promise to integrate regional and national heritage into the state's education system, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday officially directed the inclusion of the history of Sikh Gurus and Baba Banda Singh Bahadur into the Class 8 curriculum.

The initiative, aimed at introducing young minds to the rich legacy of sacrifice, bravery, and righteousness, stems from an announcement made by the Chief Minister during the 350th Shahidi Samagam (martyrdom commemoration) of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji in the state.

CM Highlights Universal Teachings

Speaking on the development, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasised that the teachings of the Sikh Gurus transcend religious boundaries and carry a universal message for all of humanity.

"From Guru Nanak Dev Ji to Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the Gurus have consistently championed the values of humanity, equality, selfless service, compassion, brotherhood, and social justice," CM Saini stated.

"They inspired society to rise above the divides of caste, creed, and class to work for the collective welfare of all."

'A National Treasure'

He further added that the legacy of the Sikh Gurus and Baba Banda Singh Bahadur is a national treasure.

"Their lives are not the heritage of a single community alone, but serve as an enduring source of inspiration for the entire country," the Chief Minister remarked. (ANI)

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