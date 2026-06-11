Jammu: EOW Arrests Absconder After 7 Years

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, June 11 (IANS) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Jammu of the J&K Crime Branch said on Thursday that it has arrested an absconder after seven years.

A statement issued by EOW Jammu said that in a significant breakthrough, EOW Crime Branch Jammu apprehended an accused involved in the case FIR No. 21/2019 registered under Sections 420 and 120-B RPC at Police Station Crime Branch Jammu.

The accused has been identified as Riyaz Ahmad Matoo, son of Gh. Nabi Matoo, resident of Sada Kadal, Rainawari, Srinagar, at present residing at Vichar Nag, Nowshera, Soura, Srinagar.

He had been evading arrest for the last seven years by frequently changing his residence to different locations in Srinagar, Delhi, and other parts of the country, concealing his whereabouts to avoid legal action.

Acting on specific inputs and after sustained surveillance, a special team comprising DySP Tahir Hussain, Inspector Naveen Sharma and Inspector Chander Bhushan, along with officials of the Crime Branch, was constituted under the supervision of SSP, EOW Crime Branch Jammu.

The team conducted extensive field operations and successfully tracked down and apprehended the accused in the interior of Srinagar.

The successful arrest of the absconding accused after a prolonged period reflects the commitment and professionalism of the Crime Branch EOW Jammu in pursuing offenders and ensuring that they are brought to justice, irrespective of their modus operandi to evade arrest anywhere in the country.

With this arrest, a gang of fraudsters and cheaters has been busted.

A preliminary chargesheet was presented before the Learned Court of JMIC (Sub-Judge), Jammu, against two accused, who had been evading arrest.

Further investigation into the case is in progress. SSP Faisal Qureshi, Crime Branch EOW Jammu, has appealed to the general public to come forward with such issues so that fraudsters are brought to book.