MP CM Urges Focus On Horticulture, Animal Husbandry To Boost Farmer Income

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 11 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said agriculture in Madhya Pradesh must move beyond traditional crops, stressing that horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries and food processing are key to raising farmer income.

“Agriculture cannot be limited to traditional crops alone. To boost farmers' income, it is essential to accord equal importance to horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries and food processing alongside agriculture,” Yadav said.

His statement comes as Madhya Pradesh has emerged as one of the leading states in agriculture and horticulture. The state currently ranks third in the country in vegetable production, according to the press note. Over the past four years, vegetable output in the state has risen by 21.58 lakh metric tonnes. Production grew from 236.41 lakh metric tonnes in 2022–23 to 257.99 lakh metric tonnes in 2024–25.

The government stated that the rise is due to a favourable climate, fertile land, expanded irrigation, and the adoption of modern techniques by farmers. Nationally, India produces about 2,177 lakh metric tonnes of vegetables, with Madhya Pradesh contributing around 259 lakh metric tonnes.

“Farmers in the state grow a wide range of vegetables, including onion, potato, tomato, brinjal, cauliflower, cabbage, peas, okra and gourds. Onion holds the largest share. The area under onion rose from 2.17 lakh hectares in 2022–23 to 2.30 lakh hectares in 2024–25,” the statement said.

Under the 'Year of Farmers' Welfare', the Department of Horticulture and Food Processing has set a target to expand vegetable cultivation across 54,000 hectares. This includes 16,500 hectares for onions, 13,300 hectares for potatoes, 9,800 hectares for tomatoes, 3,500 hectares each for peas and cabbage, 1,200 hectares for high-value vegetables, and 6,200 hectares for gourds.

The department said farmers will get technical guidance, quality planting material and marketing support. The focus is on small-holding farmers to help them earn more from limited land.