PGTI Nexgen: Chowrasia Claims Back-To-Back Titles With Victory In Vijay Kumar Memorial

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, June 11 (IANS) The 31-year-old Sunit Chowrasia of Kolkata carded a final-round one-under 69 to secure a three-shot victory at the inaugural INR 25 lakh PGTI NexGen Vijay Kumar Memorial played at the Lucknow Golf Club in Lucknow on Thursday.

Chowrasia (70-62-69), the nephew of Indian golfing stalwart SSP Chawrasia, entered the final day with a two-shot advantage following his bogey-free eight-under 62 in round two and closed the week at nine-under 201 to lift the trophy.

The victory marked the Kolkata golfer's second title of the season and his second consecutive win on the DP World PGTI NexGen, having also triumphed at the Alpha Sports Academy Golf Championship hosted by Patna Golf Club in March before the DP World PGTI NexGen tour's two-month break.

Starting from the par-4 first hole in the shotgun format, Chowrasia endured a shaky beginning with a bogey on his opening hole. However, he quickly regained control with birdies on the par-5 third and par-4 fifth. In a roller-coaster final round that featured five birdies and four bogeys, Chowrasia managed to stay ahead of the chasing pack and seal the title.

Reflecting on his victory, Chowrasia said,“It feels amazing to win back-to-back tournaments. It was a little nerve-racking out there today, especially on the back nine, but in the end, it was worth every shot. I'm really happy to get another win and continue the momentum.”

He added,“The start wasn't ideal, but I stayed patient and recovered well with birdies on the third and fifth. There were a few momentum swings during the round, but I managed to make some important up-and-downs and stay focused under pressure.”

The win earned Sunit Chowrasia INR 3,17,875 and propelled him from sixth to the top of the DP World PGTI NexGen Order of Merit with season earnings of INR 6,86,518 from four starts.

Speaking about moving to the top of the standings, Chowrasia said,“I honestly wasn't aware that I had moved to the top of the rankings. It's nice to hear that, but there is still one more tournament left, and my focus remains on continuing to play good golf and taking it one event at a time.”

The win also marked another milestone in Chowrasia's comeback from injury.“Coming back from injury has been a long journey. When I look at where I was three years ago and where I am today, it's a completely different situation and mindset. I'm grateful to be healthy again, competing well and seeing the hard work pay off,” he said.

Chowrasia also revealed that one of the first calls after his victory was with his famous uncle SSP Chawrasia, an Olympian and six-time international winner, who has played a key role in supporting him through his career.

“I spoke to my uncle, SSP Chawrasia, shortly after the round, and he was very happy for me. He's currently playing in Morocco and took time out to congratulate me. He has always been a great source of support, especially during the difficult periods when I was dealing with injuries. It means a lot to have his encouragement and to be able to share this win with him,” Chowrasia said.

The 41-year-old Pawan Kumar of Delhi (67-68-69) also returned a one-under 69 to climb from overnight third to finish runner-up at six-under 204. Pawan earned INR 2,67,875 and moved to 10th on the NexGen Order of Merit with season earnings of INR 2,98,563 from two appearances.

Lucknow's Rajesh Kumar Gautam (68-69-68) secured a solo third-place finish at five-under 205. The 37-year-old local professional collected INR 1,70,375 and climbed to second on the NexGen Order of Merit with season earnings of INR 6,81,060. Gautam now trails Chowrasia by just INR 5,458, setting up a fascinating battle for the top spot heading into the final event of the season.

Delhi's Ajay Baisoya (68-70-68) registered his best result of the season, finishing fourth at four-under 206 in only his second appearance of the year. Another Delhi golfer, Wasim Khan (71-68-68), finished fifth at three-under 207.

The winner of the 2026 DP World PGTI NexGen Order of Merit will earn an exemption on the main tour for the 2027 season. The tour now moves to Varanasi for the inaugural INR 25 lakh DP World PGTI NexGen – Varanasi 2026, scheduled to be played from June 16-18.

Launched in 2025, the DP World PGTI NexGen Tour serves as the developmental circuit of Indian professional golf. The tour aims to provide increased playing opportunities to professionals, strengthen the competitive depth of Indian golf, and expand the sport's footprint by hosting events in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across the country.