CVS Is Using Fluency To Close Enterprise AI Deployment Gap

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CVS Health has partnered with Fluency, an Accel-backed AI platform, to scale autonomous agents from pilot to production. Fluency addresses enterprise AI's "deployment gap" by leveraging real operational data to identify automation opportunities, measure ROI, and embed AI effectively into existing workflows

Photo Courtesy: Fluency

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVS Health is using Fluency The announcement comes as many enterprises continue to struggle to generate returns from multi-million dollar AI investments. Fluency was built to address what its founders describe as the“ deployment gap, ” the point where promising AI pilots become difficult to scale across real operational environments.

The Deployment Gap Plaguing Enterprise AI

Despite record spending across healthcare, financial services, retail, and other sectors, the majority of enterprise AI programs are failing to deliver expected ROI. According to Fluency's founders, the issue is rarely the AI models themselves. It is the lack of visibility needed to identify the right deployment opportunities, build mission-critical agents, and prove the business impact after deploying AI.

“Most enterprises today don't have an AI access problem, they have a prioritization problem,” said Finnlay Morcombe, CEO and Co-founder of Fluency.“Teams are struggling to identify where AI can create the most operational impact across systems, departments, and workflows. Without that strategic clarity, implementation efforts often become fragmented and difficult to scale.”

“Many organizations still struggle to operationalize AI beyond isolated pilots,” added Oliver Farnill, co-founder of Fluency.“The challenge is not just deploying AI tools, but understanding how they fit into existing workflows and how success should be measured once they are live.”

Where AI strategy meets execution

Fluency builds AI automations using the same operational data that identifies automation opportunities in the first place. This approach ensures that deployed AI agents are grounded in the realities of the business, including its systems, processes, and unique operational requirements. By aligning automation with real-world business context, Fluency helps address one of the key challenges behind failed AI deployments: solutions that are not designed to work effectively within the environments they are intended to serve.

How CVS and Other Fortune 500 Companies Are Overcoming It

CVS Health manages one of the largest pharmacy networks in the U.S., handling millions of prescriptions, complex supply chains, and constant insurance coordination.

It operates across large, complex workflows involving pharmacies, insurance coordination, and supply chain systems. Fluency is helping provide visibility into these workflows so AI can be deployed more efficiently across all operational environments.

Key Outcomes:

Automations in production workflows grounded in real work data.

Full deployment lifecycle: work visibility, AI deployment, and ROI measurement

Live with major enterprise clients including CVS Health

Backed by Accel and built specifically for enterprise AI deployment



About Fluency

Fluency sees all work across every team, recommends exactly what to automate, and tracks the results. Working across all tools and teams from day one, creating a unified view of enterprise execution without the need for integrations.

With Fluency, companies measure ROI on AI deployments with precision, proving which initiatives move KPIs and which don't. Leaders can automatically discover and optimize work, identify automation opportunities, and track the impact of AI on business outcomes.

Fluency builds a live work ontology of how an enterprise operates, tying activity directly to revenue, cost, speed, quality, and risk. Fluency is the foundation that makes improvement continuous, automatic, and AI-first.

Media Contact:

Genius PR

Phone number:

Email: ...

Website:

LinkedIn:

San Francisco, CA, US

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

MENAFN11062026004107003653ID1111245722