New Construction, Turnkey Estate In Silverleaf's Community To Sell Via Concierge Auctions And Compass

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Vistaero, a new construction estate within the exclusive guard-gated enclave at Silverleaf in North Scottsdale, Arizona, will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions. The property is the inaugural home featured in Concierge Curated, the firm's newly launched partnership with leading luxury design and furnishing studio Vesta Home. Listed for $21.895 million by David Newcombe of MacLean/Newcombe, and co-listed by Heather Gagne, both at Compass Arizona, bidding is scheduled to open 16 July and will culminate 23 July via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions.

Set atop approximately five acres within one of Scottsdale's most prestigious golf communities, the estate was designed by acclaimed architect Scott Carson, built by Nicholas Development Group, and curated by interior designer Kristin Hazen. Offering sweeping sunset views across the West Valley and the surrounding McDowell Mountains, the residence blends timeless architecture with refined contemporary livability.

Beyond its architectural pedigree and resort-style setting, the residence also reflects the vision behind Concierge Curated and offers buyers a fully realized, move-in-ready luxury lifestyle experience. Developed for the ultra-high-net-worth buyer, Concierge Curated combines Concierge Auctions' global platform with Vesta Home's luxury design, custom furnishing, and turnkey living platform, to deliver exceptionally furnished homes in the $10-million-plus market. This powerful collaboration addresses growing demand from affluent buyers seeking seamless, move-in-ready residences that eliminate the traditional timeline and complexity associated with furnishing a luxury home.

“Concierge Curated was created to elevate how exceptional properties are experienced and transacted, and this estate represents the ideal debut for the program,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions.“Today's ultra-high-net-worth buyers are increasingly seeking homes that deliver not only architectural significance but an immediate luxury experience. Through our global platform and partnership with Vesta Home, we're able to showcase properties like this to a worldwide audience that is both aspirational and turnkey from day one. From the extraordinary hillside setting and resort-caliber amenities to the thoughtfully curated interiors, this estate embodies the next evolution of upscale living.”

"At Vesta, our objective is to create an environment that immediately reflects the lifestyle a buyer aspires to have," said Julian Buckner, Founder and CEO of Vesta Home. "Through our vertically integrated platform spanning design, staging and custom furnishings, we are able to deliver impeccably finished homes that feel intentional and ready to be enjoyed from day one.”

“This home was envisioned as a true legacy estate-one that pairs timeless architecture with the elevated lifestyle and natural beauty that define Silverleaf,” said Newcombe.“From its commanding hillside setting and sweeping views of its McDowell Mountain setting to its exceptional craftsmanship and resort-style amenities, every aspect of the residence was designed to create an experience that feels both grand and deeply livable. At sunset, when the light moves across the valley and mountains, the setting becomes truly extraordinary.”

Designed to accommodate both large-scale entertaining and everyday living, the home includes dedicated offices on both the main and upper levels with an entertainment lounge, reading room, and private fitness space, along with a separate guest wing offers four split en-suite bedrooms with its own entrance, upper balcony, and fire pit terrace showcasing dramatic 180-degree valley views.

The resort-style outdoor amenities include a pool with spa, baja shelf, expansive entertainment patio, and multiple alfresco dining areas positioned to capture Arizona's renowned sunsets. A private drive leads to an oversized garage capable of accommodating eight to 18 vehicles––or alternatively, a custom recreational configuration including an indoor pickleball court––alongside additional guest parking.

Residents of Silverleaf enjoy access to an array of outdoor amenities, including scenic parks, walking and hiking trails, bike paths, and a stocked fishing lake. For those seeking an elevated lifestyle experience, optional membership opportunities are available at the community's renowned private club, anchored by a Tom Weiskopf-designed 18-hole championship golf course. Members also enjoy access to a 50,000-square-foot Mediterranean-inspired clubhouse featuring spa facilities, resort and lap pools, fine dining, private locker rooms, and a curated calendar of exclusive social events and experiences.

Beyond the gates of Silverleaf, the property is ideally positioned to enjoy the best of North Scottsdale and the greater Phoenix region. Upscale shopping, dining, and everyday conveniences await at nearby Market Street at DC Ranch, while the acclaimed restaurants, galleries, boutiques, and nightlife of Old Town Scottsdale are just 30 minutes away. The 30,000 acre McDowell Sonoran Preserve offers miles of scenic trails for hiking, mountain biking, and outdoor recreation, complemented by easy access to luxury resorts, wellness destinations, and premier healthcare at HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is approximately 30 minutes away and Scottsdale Airport is approximately 15 minutes away, providing seamless access for private, domestic and international travel.

Images of the property may be viewed here. All photography credited to 1Take Media.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.

