283 Graduates From 25 Nationalities Honored At AURAK's 15Th Commencement Ceremony, As University Scales New Heights

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Annual commencement ceremony reflected growing importance of new-age careers such as AI, Biotechnology and Computer Science

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE, June, 2026: Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) hosted its 15th Commencement Ceremony, honoring 283 undergraduate and graduate students. Over 55% of the graduates were women, reflecting the growing momentum of women pursuing advanced education, leadership roles, and entrepreneurial pathways.

The 15th Commencement Ceremony comes at a time when AURAK is scaling new heights of excellence. In the 2026 QS World University Rankings by Subject, AURAK's Business and Management Studies program was ranked among the top 450 globally, while Computer Science and Information Systems was placed in the 701-750 band worldwide.

The Commencement Ceremony celebrated a new generation of future-ready graduates equipped to lead in the knowledge economy. The Class of 2026 included emerging professionals in high-demand fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Biotechnology, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Business Analytics, Renewable Energy, and Engineering disciplines.

Guest of Honour, H.E. Dr. Natasha Ridge, Executive Director of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, stressed the importance of perseverance, humility and integrity in the rapidly changing world shaped by emerging technologies, and shared personal anecdotes to illustrate the relevance of these values. She reminded the young graduates that graduation marks the end of formal education and the beginning of their entry into the workforce.

In his welcome address, Prof. Bassam Alameddine, President of AURAK reminded the graduates that the world today needs 'critical thinkers, problem-solvers, innovators, and humane leaders' in a rapidly evolving global workplace.

Prof. Alameddine stated:“You graduate from AURAK at a time of remarkable institutional progress, stronger academic visibility, expanded partnerships, and growing global recognition. We also continue to strengthen our partnerships with leading universities across the world, notably in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, with one clear objective: to create greater opportunities for our students in learning, research, and academic mobility.”

The graduates received their degrees from H.E. Salem Ali Al Sharhan, Chairman of the AURAK Board of Trustees, and Prof. Alameddine, in the presence of several dignitaries, including consul-generals from various countries.

Yassmin Gholam, a Master of Education graduate, while delivering the valedictorian address representing the Master's programs, reflected on the fulfillment of a dream, describing graduation as recognition of both academic achievement and personal perseverance. She acknowledged the challenges graduates faced while balancing careers, responsibilities, and studies in a fast-paced world.

The second valedictorian, Hana Rahiman, a Computer Science graduate representing the undergraduate programs, spoke of how AURAK transformed her understanding of success, teaching that growth comes through curiosity, resilience, and experiences beyond grades. She emphasized that failure is not a setback but a stepping stone, and that it is never too late to learn, improve, and pursue new opportunities.

AURAK has positioned itself as the North Star university of the region, and the university supports the vision of HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi to make Ras Al Khaimah an innovation hub. AURAK hosts students from over 60 nationalities, symbolizing the university's rich cultural diversity.

About the American University of Ras Al Khaimah:

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), located in the United Arab Emirates, is a non-profit, public university that offers a comprehensive set of accredited and internationally recognized undergraduate and postgraduate programs. With a focus on holistic education and practical knowledge, AURAK prepares students to become global citizens who are innovators in their respective fields. Through partnerships with top global universities and organizations, AURAK provides students unparalleled opportunities to gain international exposure and experience.