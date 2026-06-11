Poonam Pandey: Her Savage Reply To The '₹370 Biryani' Joke Is Breaking The Internet!

Poonam Pandey and controversy usually go hand-in-hand. But this time, she's in the news for all the right reasons. She has properly schooled a man for making a cheap comment about women. The incident happened during a live show by stand-up comedian Pranit More, a former contestant of Bigg Boss Hindi Season 19. A comment made by an audience member there has now sparked a huge controversy on social media.

Just for a laugh, the audience member talked about going on a date with a woman older than him. He said, 'I'll share a ₹370 biryani with her, but I must get that money back.' The comedian, Pranit More, didn't seem to understand the nasty intention behind the comment and just laughed along with him. As soon as this video clip went viral on social media, it faced massive criticism from people.

Poonam Pandey has responded to this controversy in her own style. 'I also heard the ₹370 biryani story. Super, brother. Let me tell you one thing. We women get our periods every month. For that, we use sanitary pads. Their price is much more than ₹370. After using them, we just throw them away,' Poonam Pandey said in a sharp takedown.

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Instagram Account Deactivated

Right after the incident at his show became a controversy, Pranit More issued an apology. He then deactivated his Instagram account. 'The opinion of that audience member is not mine. Thinking about it now, I feel I should have objected to his comment instead of just laughing along. I failed to recognise it at the right time. I apologise for what happened,' Pranit More had written.

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