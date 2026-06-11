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'Urja No Ujaas (The Radiance Of Energy)' Documents Dr. Faruk G. Patel's Inspiring Entrepreneurial Journey
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, June 11, 2026 - Dr. Faruk G. Patel, founder, chairman, and managing director of KP Group, one of India's leading renewable energy conglomerates, is featured in Urja No Ujaas (The Radiance of Energy), a newly released biography authored by Imtiaz Patel Varediwala. The book chronicles Dr. Fauk G. Patel's inspiring journey from a first-generation entrepreneur, leader, and philanthropist to a pioneering force in India's renewable energy sector, highlighting the vision, leadership, and entrepreneurial spirit that have shaped the growth of KP Group over the past three decades. Available in both Gujarati and English editions, the book is now also accessible as an audiobook on Spotify, enabling readers and listeners across geographies and languages to experience the story of one of India's most respected renewable energy leaders.
Urja No Ujaas, meaning "The Radiance of Energy" in Gujarati, traces Dr. Fauk G. Patel's journey from founding a small logistics and construction venture in Surat in 1994 to building a diversified renewable energy empire spanning solar, wind, hybrid, fabrication, and Infradevelopment. As written by Varediwala, a Blackburn, UK-based writer with a keen eye for lives shaped by purpose and perseverance, the biography brings depth and narrative richness to a story that is as much about human conviction as it is about business. In the book, you can read the inspiring journey of a Bus conductor's son who transformed an initial investment of just ₹1 lakh into a billion-dollar empire through innovation, talent, and creativity management.
The book documents not just the milestones of an entrepreneur but the philosophy that drove them, grounded in discipline, values, and an unwavering commitment to India's green energy future. Readers encounter the personal struggles behind public success, the role of community in shaping leadership, and the belief that enterprise and social good need not be separate pursuits.
About Dr Faruk G. Patel
Dr. Faruk G. Patel is a first-generation entrepreneur and one of India's most recognised voices in renewable energy. Over more than three decades, he has built a conglomerate with a portfolio exceeding 8.5+ GW, listed three entities on the NSE and BSE, and an active philanthropic foundation focused on education and community upliftment. He is a recipient of multiple national honours, including the Mahatma Award India 2024, and holds an honorary doctorate from the American East Coast University, USA.
Urja No Ujaas, meaning "The Radiance of Energy" in Gujarati, traces Dr. Fauk G. Patel's journey from founding a small logistics and construction venture in Surat in 1994 to building a diversified renewable energy empire spanning solar, wind, hybrid, fabrication, and Infradevelopment. As written by Varediwala, a Blackburn, UK-based writer with a keen eye for lives shaped by purpose and perseverance, the biography brings depth and narrative richness to a story that is as much about human conviction as it is about business. In the book, you can read the inspiring journey of a Bus conductor's son who transformed an initial investment of just ₹1 lakh into a billion-dollar empire through innovation, talent, and creativity management.
The book documents not just the milestones of an entrepreneur but the philosophy that drove them, grounded in discipline, values, and an unwavering commitment to India's green energy future. Readers encounter the personal struggles behind public success, the role of community in shaping leadership, and the belief that enterprise and social good need not be separate pursuits.
About Dr Faruk G. Patel
Dr. Faruk G. Patel is a first-generation entrepreneur and one of India's most recognised voices in renewable energy. Over more than three decades, he has built a conglomerate with a portfolio exceeding 8.5+ GW, listed three entities on the NSE and BSE, and an active philanthropic foundation focused on education and community upliftment. He is a recipient of multiple national honours, including the Mahatma Award India 2024, and holds an honorary doctorate from the American East Coast University, USA.
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