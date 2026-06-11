AMADA,Uznada Sign Mou To Strengthen Anti-Doping Cooperation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) and the Uzbekistan National Anti-Doping Agency (UzNADA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), AzerNEWS reports.

The document was signed by AMADA's Chief Executive Officer, Tahmina Taghi-zada, and UzNADA's Director, Abdushukur Sadykov.

The Memorandum outlines a framework for cooperation in a range of anti-doping areas, including anti-doping education, doping control, Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs), the Athlete Biological Passport (ABP), the Anti-Doping Administration and Management System (ADAMS), results management, investigations and intelligence activities, as well as collaboration during international sporting events.

Additionally, the parties will enhance collaboration by exchanging expertise and best practices, organizing joint training programs, and sharing information and methodological resources.

The memorandum reflects the commitment of both organizations to advancing clean sport, enhancing institutional capacity, and fostering closer international cooperation in the fight against doping.