Ten Candidates Elected Unopposed To Bihar Legislative Council Nishant Kumar Receives MLC Certificate

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 11 (IANS) All ten candidates who filed nominations for the Bihar Legislative Council elections -- including nine vacant seats and one by-election seat -- have been elected unopposed on Thursday.

The elections concluded unopposed due to the numerical strength of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and opposition parties in the state Legislative Assembly.

The NDA had fielded candidates for nine seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominated Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh, Sanjay Mayukh, Anil Kumar Thakur, and Sheila Pandit, while the Janata Dal-United fielded Nishant Kumar, Bharti Mehta, Shivrani Devi Prajapati, and Lalan Prasad.

The Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) fielded Sunil Kumar Singh, while Ashraf Ansari contested on behalf of the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas.

Following the completion of the nomination process and the absence of any additional candidates, all ten nominees were declared elected unopposed as Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs).

Certificates of election were distributed to the newly elected members on Thursday.

The election of Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has particularly drawn political attention.

His entry into active legislative politics is being viewed as a significant development within the JD-U and Bihar's political landscape.

Speaking after receiving his certificate, Nishant Kumar said he would work to uphold the trust reposed in him by the JD-U and strive to carry forward his father's developmental vision for Bihar.

"It is my privilege to sit in the same House where my father has served. I will work to fulfill his dream of building a developed and prosperous Bihar," Nishant Kumar said while interacting with the media.

Senior JD-U leader Shravan Kumar welcomed Nishant Kumar's entry into the Legislative Council and described him as the future face of the party.

"Nishant Kumar represents our future and will emerge as a role model. We will take every necessary step to strengthen his political journey," Shravan Kumar said.

Responding to remarks made by Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav regarding Nishant Kumar's educational qualifications, Shravan Kumar also launched a political counterattack.

"He used to question Nitish Kumar continuously as well, and eventually his party (RJD) was reduced to 25 seats. If he continues questioning Nishant Kumar, they may be reduced further," the JD-U leader remarked.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Sunil Kumar Singh dedicated his election to party Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on the occasion of the latter's birthday.

"Today is Lalu Prasad's birthday, and I dedicate this certificate at his feet. I assure the party leadership that I will fully live up to the trust placed in me. No matter the issue, I will never allow the RJD's flag to bow in the House," Sunil Kumar Singh told reporters after receiving his certificate.

He also asserted that the strength of the Opposition cannot be measured merely by numbers.

"Even if we are only 25 members, we will outweigh your 65," he said.

The Legislative Council elections also triggered political discussion over the exclusion of Deepak Prakash, son of Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) Chief and Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha, from the NDA candidate list.

With the alliance choosing not to nominate him, speculation has intensified regarding the future of his Ministerial position and political role within the NDA.

Political observers believe the unopposed elections reflect the current numerical dominance of the NDA in Bihar politics, while also signaling possible generational shifts within regional parties ahead of future electoral battles.