Saily, The Esim App From Nordvpn, Launches Phone Numbers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saily rolls out phone numbers and emphasizes use as a second line:“Leave your primary number free for what matters”

LONDON, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saily, the eSIM app, has announced the launch of the Saily phone number feature – a dedicated U.S. (+1) phone number available for $0.99/month through the app. The number supports incoming and outgoing calls, SMS, and 2FA verification.

“Every iPhone now has dual-eSIM capability, meaning you can have more than one number active at the same time,” says Vykintas Maknickas, CEO of Saily.“Saily is built to be your second active number. We give you a fully functional line on your current device to handle all your digital registrations, alerts, logistical calls, and other situations where you do not want to use your primary phone number, leaving it private and free from clutter.”

For tech-savvy users, frequent travelers, digital nomads, and remote professionals, the solution eliminates the complex hurdles previously required for tasks like setting up a second WhatsApp profile or receiving 2FA codes while abroad.

Beyond daily usage, the dedicated number is useful for international travel. From calling a local business and receiving delivery updates to accessing regional services – travellers can select a plan for their destination and avoid the roaming costs of their primary carrier.

How phone numbers, calling, and SMS work

A Saily eSIM phone number is a dedicated U.S. number delivered directly through the app. As long as users keep their subscription active, they keep the same number, simply adding or topping up plans for minutes and SMS as needed. Whether making a call with U.S. minutes today or Australian minutes tomorrow, the number stays the same.

The Saily app allows you to manage all connectivity plans in one place, giving a clear view of remaining minutes, SMS messages, and mobile data.

Users can receive unlimited SMS messages without an active plan. Outgoing calls work to local numbers within the coverage area of the active plan – whether that's a single country or a region. For incoming calls, users can receive them from anywhere in the world.

About Saily

Saily is a travel eSIM app with unique security features that helps people manage mobile and internet connections from anywhere in the world. Saily offers 24/7 instant customer support, flexible plans, and coverage in 200+ destinations. Saily was created by the experts behind NordVPN - the advanced security and privacy app. For more information, visit saily.

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