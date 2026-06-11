DVM360® To Honor The Veterinary Heroestm During Awards Ceremony At Fetch Kansas City

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CRANBURY, N.J., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dvm360, the leading provider of animal health care content, communications, education and research for veterinary professionals, is proud to announce the winners of its 6th Annual Veterinary Heroes Awards. The awards recognize extraordinary individuals whose dedication and contributions have advanced veterinary medicine and enriched animal lives across the country.

The Veterinary HeroesTM awards program recognizes individuals who have achieved landmark successes within the profession and have made measurable contributions to advancing animal health, client service, practice excellence, and patient outcomes. Selected by a distinguished panel of judges comprised of previous Veterinary Heroes, each honoree exemplifies leadership, expertise and commitment that defines excellence in veterinary medicine.

"Veterinary medicine is full of extraordinary people, and this year's Veterinary Hero honorees are a testament to that," said John Hydrusko, Vice President of dvm360. "The care, skill and compassion they bring to their patients, their teams and their communities is truly inspiring, and a powerful reminder of why this profession matters so deeply."

This year's winners will be honored during a live ceremony at Fetch Kansas City, one of dvm360's flagship continuing education conferences, being held from August 28-30, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri. The Veterinary Heroes Awards have become a beloved tradition within the profession, celebrating the community, heart and humanity that define veterinary health.

This year's Veterinary Heroes honorees in each category are:



Behavior: Vanessa Spano, DVM, DACVB

Client Service Representative (sponsored by Nationwide): Ashley Newsome

Credentialed Veterinary Technician: James Mackey, AAS, CVT, CVPP, VTS (Anesthesia & Analgesia)

Dentistry: Heather Duncan, DVM, DAVDC

Dermatology: Julia Miller, DVM, DACVD

Emergency Medicine: Joanna Finstad, DVM, MS, DACVECC

Feline Medicine: Julie Cole, DVM, DACT, PhD

General Practitioner: Mukul Padalkar, BVSc & AH, MVSc, DABVP (Canine & Feline)

Internal Medicine: Curtis Dewey, DVM, MS, CCRP, CTCVMP, DACVS, DACVIM (Neurology)

Lifetime Achievement: Michael Strickland, DVM

Nutrition: Craig Datz, DVM, MS, DABVP (Canine and Feline Practice), DABVP (Feline Practice), DACVIM (Nutrition)

Practice Manager: Katie Van Winkle, LVT

Surgery: Jane Park, DVM, MS, DACVS Veterinary Paraprofessional: David Braithwaite



"Every year, these honorees reaffirm why so many of us were drawn to this profession in the first place," said Adam Christman, DVM, MBA, chief veterinary officer of dvm360®. "The way they lead with compassion, pursue excellence and elevate the standard of care for animals and their families is nothing short of remarkable. We are so proud to recognize them and honored to help amplify the difference they're making in the world."

Fetch Kansas City offers attendees the chance to earn high-quality continuing education, learn the latest clinical updates and practice management strategies, gain hands-on training from expert faculty and connect with colleagues and mentors who share a commitment to excellence in veterinary care.

"The 2026 Veterinary Heroes represent the very best veterinary medicine professionals whose skill, heart, and commitment make a real difference every single day," said Sharon Albright, DVM, director of veterinary continuing education at dvm360. "Recognizing them at Fetch Kansas City will feel especially meaningful because this community understands better than anyone the dedication it takes to do this work. We couldn't be more proud to celebrate them."

The Veterinary Heroes awards ceremony is just one of many unforgettable moments designed to leave attendees recharged, reconnected and ready to make an even greater impact in their practices.

For more information about the Veterinary Heroes Awards or to register for Fetch Kansas City, please visit the event website here.

ABOUT DVM360

Founded more than 5 years ago, dvm360® is the leading provider of animal health care content, communications, education and research for veterinary professionals. We engage audiences with top-of-the-line, in-depth digital and print news, medical information and veterinary resources focusing on every aspect of a veterinary professional's life. With our online learning platform, dvm360 Flex, we also deliver a 360-degree solution for continuing education in various mediums including print, digital, in person and on demand.

ABOUT MJH LIFE SCIENCES ®

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service health care engagement network in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news, education and data-informed insights to over 7 million health care decision-makers across multiple channels. With a diverse portfolio of leading brands, events and multimedia solutions, we connect health care professionals with the latest advancements and expert perspectives. Committed to driving meaningful change in health care, we strive to make an impact through innovation and excellence. For more information about MJH, visit .

Media Contact:

Helen Varvatsoulis

MJH Life Sciences

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