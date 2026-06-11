Dutch Entrepreneur Launches The Internet Monument To Preserve One Million Names Forever

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Internet Monument, a new digital monument designed to preserve one million names in internet history, officially launched today.

Created by Dutch entrepreneur Michael Kenis, The Internet Monument offers people around the world the opportunity to claim a permanent place in a shared digital archive. Participants receive a monument number, a permanent location within the monument, and the option to leave a short time capsule message for future generations.

Unlike social media platforms, profiles, or online communities, The Internet Monument is designed around permanence.

"Websites disappear. Social accounts vanish. Platforms come and go," said creator Michael Kenis. "The Internet Monument was created to preserve one million names in internet history and create something that future generations may still discover decades from now."

The project combines elements of a monument, a time capsule, and an interactive digital archive. Every participant is represented as a star within a growing virtual universe. Once added, entries cannot be edited, removed, or transferred.

The monument is limited to exactly one million places. After the one millionth participant joins, the monument will permanently close and remain online as a completed historical record.

Participants may register using their first name, country, and an optional city. They may also leave a short message of up to 30 characters, creating a unique digital time capsule attached to their place in the monument.

While many participants will claim a place for themselves, others may choose to preserve the memory of a loved one, ensuring that their name remains part of the monument for future generations to discover.

The project aims to create a lasting snapshot of humanity during the internet age - one name at a time.

Michael Kenis believes the monument represents a different approach to digital identity.

"Most online platforms are built around constant change. The Internet Monument is built around permanence. The goal is simple: preserve one million names exactly as they were entered, creating a digital record that may still be discovered many decades from now."

The Internet Monument is now open to participants worldwide.

For more information or to claim a place in the monument, visit The Internet Monument.

About The Internet Monument

The Internet Monument is a permanent digital monument designed to preserve one million names in internet history. Created in 2026, the project combines a digital archive, time capsule, and interactive monument intended to remain accessible for future generations.