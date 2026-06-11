One Year Of Air India Crash: Victim's Wife Urges Govt To Release Black Box Data

MENAFN - IANS) Vadodara, June 11 (IANS) Ahead of the one year anniversary of the Air India plane crash, victim Mahesh Kalawadia's wife Hetal Prajapati urged the Union government to release the aircraft's black box data and also ensure that the family gets the required information related to the incident from the airplane's manufacturer 'Boeing'.

The Air India Flight AI-171 disaster occurred on June 12 last year when the London Gatwick-bound aircraft crashed into a medical hostel complex in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area shortly after take-off.

The accident claimed nearly 260 lives, making it one of the deadliest aviation tragedies in recent years.

During an interaction with IANS, Hetal Prajapati said that she had married Mahesh Kalawadia just about three months before the tragic plane crash.

She complained of not receiving adequate help from the Union government post the tragedy.

"The government only keeps consoling us that they will provide medical support or financial support, but nothing of that sort has taken place. I was told to be career-oriented but so far, I have not received a response on any of the emails," she said.

Prajapati added that the past year has been extremely difficult for her.

"I had an accident in January leading to spinal fracture, because of this I am on bedrest for six months," she added.

The victim's wife underlined that in any such aviation accident, the concerned company and authorities have to respond within a year.

"But today is June 11, and still we have not received any information on the black box data or about any mistake on part of the Boeing company," she said.

She, however, added that the family has received a total of Rs 1.75 crore as compensation.

Prajapati appealed the Union government to release information regarding the black box data.

"We should also get the required information from Boeing company," she added.

She said that their advocate, who is based abroad, has been properly explaining the legalities of the case to the family.

"We don't have much knowledge about airlines but he is a specialist in aviation matters so we are getting to know about a lot of things like the probable reasons which might have caused the incident," she added.