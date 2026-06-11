Bedroom Decor: 5 Budget-Friendly Ideas To Keep Your Room Cool This Summer

As soon as the summer season arrives, people start looking for new ways to make their homes feel cool, fresh, and comfortable. This is especially true for the bedroom, which is our sanctuary after a long, tiring day. It's very important for the bedroom to have a pleasant and natural vibe. If you also want to give your bedroom a makeover, you can make it look green and lively with just a few simple changes. Things like indoor plants, light-coloured bedsheets, natural light, and small decorative items can completely change the look of your room. The best part is, you won't have to spend a lot of money on these changes. Let's look at some easy ways to make your bedroom look absolutely fresh and cool this summer.

1. Change Your Bedsheets

For summers, you should always choose bedsheets that are light, soft, and allow air to pass through easily. Cotton bedsheets are the best option for this season because they absorb sweat and keep the body cool. It's a good idea to use sheets in colours like white, light green, sky blue, mint green, cream, or other pastel shades. You can also pick bedsheets with floral, leaf prints, or other nature-themed designs.

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2. Add Some Paintings to the Bedroom

To make your bedroom feel cool, calm, and fresh in the summer, you can also hang up some paintings. The best choice would be paintings that are connected to nature. Scenes of lush green trees, flower gardens, the sea, waterfalls, mountains, or a blue sky will fill the room with freshness. Besides these, you can also go for botanical art, palm leaf prints, tropical plants, and floral paintings. Artworks with light green, blue, white, peach, and pastel colours make the room feel more open and peaceful. If your bedroom is small, you can hang one large nature painting or a set of 2-3 smaller frames.

3. Use Special Curtains for Summer

Choosing the right curtains for the bedroom is very important in summer, as they directly affect the room's temperature and atmosphere. For the summer season, you should use curtains in light colours like white, cream, light green, sky blue, or pastel shades. These colours reflect sunlight, which helps in keeping the room cool. When it comes to fabric, cotton, linen, or sheer materials are the best choices. Curtains with floral, leaf, or nature-themed prints give the bedroom a summer-friendly look.

4. Change the Wall Colour of Your Bedroom

In summer, the walls of your bedroom should have light and calming colours. Shades like white, off-white, cream, light green, mint green, sky blue, lavender, and pastel pink are great for the summer season. These colours reflect natural light, which keeps the room bright and airy.

5. Add Plants to Your Bedroom

You should definitely add some plants to your bedroom during the summer. This helps maintain a sense of freshness and greenery in the room. Indoor plants not only enhance the decor but also make the environment more relaxing. Plants like the Snake Plant, Money Plant, Peace Lily, Spider Plant, and Areca Palm are excellent choices for the bedroom. These plants grow well with minimal care and give the room a fresh look. You can place them near a window, on a bedside table, or in an empty corner of the room. Plants in beautiful pots make the bedroom decor even more attractive.

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