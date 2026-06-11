PROÁGUA Receives TXF Water Export Finance Deal Of The Year 2025 Award

Mitrelli ( ), together with HSBC, Deutsche Bank, Bpifrance Assurance Export, SERV, and SUEZ, has been recognized with the TXF Water Export Finance Deal of the Year 2025 award for the complex financing structure supporting Angola's PROÁGUA national water infrastructure program, developed in partnership with the Ministry of Finance of Angola. The award is one of the export and project finance industry's most prestigious distinctions, recognizing excellence and innovation in structuring complex infrastructure financing solutions.

The award was presented at the annual TXF Global Export, Agency&Project Finance event on June 10, in Prague, Czech Republic, one of the leading gatherings of the global export and project finance community.

The award-winning €200 million financing structure reflects the close collaboration between Mitrelli and leading financial and industrial partners of HSBC, Deutsche Bank, Bpifrance, SERV, SUEZ, combining export credit support and commercial financing into a complex, innovative financing solution for critical water infrastructure at scale in Angola.

PROÁGUA is a national-scale water infrastructure program designed to expand access to clean and reliable water across Angola, supporting the country's long-term development priorities and improving quality of life for millions of citizens.

Rodrigo Manso, CEO of Mitrelli, said: " We are proud to see PROÁGUA recognized by the global export finance community and to have worked alongside world-class partners - HSBC, Deutsche Bank, Bpifrance Assurance Export, SERV, and SUEZ - and the Government of Angola. This award recognizes the sophisticated financing structure behind the project and demonstrates how collaboration across public and private sector stakeholders can unlock critical infrastructure at scale."

Tzahi Malach, VP Structured Finance at Mitrelli, said:“This award reflects the depth of collaboration required to structure financing for national-scale infrastructure. PROÁGUA demonstrates how export credit support, commercial financing and strong partnerships can come together to deliver bankable solutions for projects with significant development impact.”

For Mitrelli, the recognition highlights the growing importance of financing as a catalyst for development. As countries pursue ambitious infrastructure agendas, innovative financing solutions are increasingly essential to aligning government priorities, development objectives, and commercial realities. PROÁGUA demonstrates how complex structured finance can transform national priorities into implementable projects with lasting social and economic impact.

Mitrelli extends its appreciation to the Government of Angola for its continued trust, and to all partners involved in advancing this landmark transaction.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Mitrelli Group.

Mitrelli Media Contact:

Emmanuelle Bendenoun

Global Growth Communications Lead

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About Mitrelli:

Mitrelli, a Swiss-based international company with over a decade of profound impact in Africa, has been collaborating closely with African leadership, governments, businesses, and communities, investing in and implementing innovative, holistic, and sustainable national-scale solutions. To date, the company has over 100 national-scale projects implemented across the continent, spanning housing, water, food, and energy, as well as key societal accelerators such as education, healthcare, and technology. To learn more, visit us at and follow us on LinkedIn ( ).