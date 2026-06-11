UN Rights Chief Urges 'Massive Rethink' Of US Immigration Policies Ahead Of World Cup

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The UN's top human rights official has called for a 'massive rethink' of US immigration and security policies ahead of the World Cup, warning that racial profiling, surveillance and aggressive enforcement are already affecting teams, officials and supporters.

Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, told journalists on Wednesday that if such issues were not addressed, they risked casting a shadow over the tournament, which opens on Thursday across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“Mega sporting events are meant to be events where the world comes together in unity and in peace,” he said.

Tournament must be 'dignified and safe'

“The tradition [in ancient Greece] was that this should also lead to all kinds of truces. It's clear that the World Cup needs to provide a dignified and safe environment for the teams that compete, but also for the supporters, for the whole society and frankly for the world.”

Among reported incidents related to US entry, Iran's national team moved its training camp from Arizona to Mexico, with some Iranian officials denied visas.

A FIFA-accredited Somali referee was refused entry and turned back amid reported“vetting concerns”, and images have circulated showing a Senegalese player being frisked by security personnel on a US airport tarmac.

Fans have also been affected. Supporters from countries including Morocco and Scotland have reported having travel documents denied or revoked shortly before departure, despite making costly travel arrangements.

Wider concerns

Türk warned that these examples highlight broader concerns about the application of immigration enforcement measures. He called for policies that respect human rights and dignity, particularly during a global event intended to bring people together.

The High Commissioner stressed that major sporting events should provide a safe and inclusive environment for players, fans and officials alike. He described the World Cup as an opportunity to promote unity, noting that the global nature of the competition places a responsibility on host countries to uphold international standards.

End the dehumanisation

The concerns come amid wider scrutiny of human rights issues linked to major sporting events and the responsibilities of host nations.

“ I also hope that the dehumanisation of the other, the dehumanisation of migrants, the dehumanisation of refugees and asylum seekers is put to an end,” Türk continued.“Nobody benefits from divisive and polarising narratives.”

The post UN rights chief urges 'massive rethink' of US immigration policies ahead of World Cup appeared first on Caribbean News Global.