Trade Facilitation Reforms Are Moving Forward, But Weak Monitoring Could Slow Progress



Trade facilitation reforms are moving forward, but reported progress can overstate what is happening at borders.

In 89 percent of assessed cases, official notifications did not fully reflect national implementation realities.

Monitoring and evaluation remain among the biggest capacity gaps for national trade facilitation committees. Stronger committees can help countries reduce delays, respond to shocks and build more resilient supply chains.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

GENEVA, Switzerland – National Trade Facilitation Committees help governments and businesses work together to make cross-border trade faster, cheaper and more predictable. A new UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) study shows they are increasingly important for keeping goods moving through shocks, but warns that weak monitoring can make reforms look more advanced than they are and slow progress where it matters most: at borders, ports and trade corridors.

During periods of global disruption, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and the more recent supply chain shocks, and geopolitical tensions, countries with stronger trade facilitation frameworks have better performed to maintain trade flows and respond to operational challenges.

Reported progress often overstates reality

According to the WTO Database, global implementation exceeded 87 percent by the end of 2025. UNCTAD's analysis suggests that these figures often do not reflect national realities.

An assessment carried out in early 2026 compared government notifications to the World Trade Organization (WTO) with implementation diagnostics undertaken in 26 developing and least developed countries using national data in UNCTAD Reform Trackers. In 89% of cases, notifications did not accurately reflect the situation on the ground, with most countries showing lower implementation than notified.

These findings underscore the limitations of notification‐based indicators and reinforce the need for stronger national monitoring systems. Weak monitoring not only distort reporting. It can also misdirect support, leave bottlenecks unresolved and slow reform at a critical moment, as the WTO assesses the effectiveness of the Agreement ahead of its tenth anniversary in early 2027.

Monitoring remains the weakest link

In 2025, two-thirds of National Trade Facilitation Committees (NTFCs) reported monitoring the progress of trade facilitation reforms, often through digital tools such as UNCTAD Reform Trackers, field missions at borders and ports, and international surveys. Still, NTFCs identified monitoring and progress measurement as one of their most frequently cited capacity gaps. Weak measurement mechanisms undermine evidence‐based decision‐making and complicate access to technical assistance.

Where NTFCs are adequately resourced and technically equipped, they have accelerated reforms, resolved bottlenecks at borders, and helped maintain trade flows during crises.

Trade facilitation committees are becoming resilience platforms

In 2025, half of all responding committees reported activities related to congestion, delays and external shocks, confirming a steady shift from a narrow efficiency focus toward broader resilience and crisis preparedness.

As global trade remains exposed to geopolitical disruptions, NTFCs are emerging as key platforms for coordinating responses at the border and along corridors, further reinforcing their strategic importance.

For example, in Kenya, cargo dwell time at ports fell from around 11 days to 3–4 days. Vessel turnaround times also improved significantly. These results were driven by the Working Group on Ports and Transit Trade within the National Trade Facilitation Committee. Stronger inter-agency coordination enabled joint performance monitoring. This helped mitigate supply chain disruptions and improve the reliability of transit trade.

Failing to effectively monitor and assess the impact of global disruptions on national supply chains can have significant consequences, including loss of market access and reduced competitiveness for exporters. Such vulnerabilities may translate into substantial economic losses and weaker growth prospects.

Sustained support remains essential

By empowering NTFCs through technical assistance, e-learning and capacity building, as well as digital tools for reform monitoring and evaluation, UN Trade and Development helps ensure that trade facilitation reforms translate into faster clearance times, more resilient borders, and inclusive gains for developing economies.

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