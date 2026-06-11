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Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands


2026-06-11 10:09:16
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:44 AM EST - Tilray Brands: Reported that its BrewDog division, is rolling pint prices back to approximately 1998 levels across its Scottish bar estate for a 72-hour bank holiday weekend, while also launching a limited-time e-commerce bundle to give fans multiple ways to celebrate the Scottish national team's return to the international stage. Tilray Brands shares T are trading down $0.16 at $6.88.

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