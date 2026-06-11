GCC Chief Condemns Iranian Attacks On Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 11 (Petra) -- Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi on Thursday "strongly" condemned the repeated Iranian hostile attacks against Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait.

In a statement, AlBudaiwi said Iran's continued aggression on civilian installations and critical infrastructure undermines international and regional efforts to establish security, peace and a resolution to the crisis.

He reiterated the GCC's full support for all measures taken by Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait to bolster their security, protect their sovereignty and preserve their territorial integrity.

//Petra// NQ