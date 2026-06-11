Bitget Launches Universal Cup With 250,000 USDT Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched Universal Cup, a global football-themed community campaign that invites users to compete for a share of a 250,000 USDT prize pool through an interactive mini-game inspired by one of the biggest sporting events this year.

Built around the "Don't Just Watch. Rule the Game," Universal Cup transforms spectators into participants through a global competition where users represent nations, score points, climb leaderboards, and unlock rewards throughout the tournament.

Players can choose from 48 countries and participate in a penalty shootout challenge featuring moving targets representing Crypto, Stocks, and CFDs. Individual scores contribute to national rankings, creating a live global leaderboard that evolves throughout the competition. Users can continue participating across every stage of the tournament, even if their original nation is eliminated simply by switching countries. The tournament runs from June 11 till July 19 2026.

The campaign includes a total prize pool of 250,000 USDT distributed through daily rewards, leaderboard rankings, lucky draws, and championship prizes. Top participants will compete for rewards throughout each tournament phase, with additional prizes available to members of the eventual winning nation.

"For years, sports fans have been some of the most passionate audiences in the world, but mostly as spectators," said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. "Crypto changes that dynamic by making participation part of the experience. Universal Cup brings together competition, community, and engagement around a global sporting moment while giving users a fun introduction to the Universal Exchange ecosystem."

Universal Cup builds on Bitget's long-standing connection with the global football community. The company previously partnered with football icon Lionel Messi and currently serves as an official regional partner of LALIGA across Eastern, Southeast Asian, and Latin American markets. Through the Universal Cup, Bitget brings that relationship one step further, creating an interactive experience where football fans and traders can participate together rather than simply follow the action from the sidelines.

Don't just watch. Rule the Game. Join the Universal Cup.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGPTM. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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