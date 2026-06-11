Bihar: EOU Raids Hajipur Municipal Council Accountant's Premises, Rs 2 Crore Cash Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 11 (IANS) In a major anti-corruption operation, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids at two premises linked to Manish Kumar, an accountant posted with the Hajipur Municipal Council in Bihar's Vaishali district.

The action was taken in connection with allegations that the official had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The raids were carried out pursuant to a search warrant issued by the Special Vigilance Court in Muzaffarpur.

During the operation, the EOU reportedly recovered gold and silver coins, jewellery valued in the lakhs, bank and property-related documents, and a Mahindra Thar vehicle.

According to an official, the EOU team reached Hajipur at around 8 a.m. and simultaneously searched two separate locations associated with the accused accountant. The operation created considerable buzz in administrative and municipal circles in the district.

Preliminary investigations revealed the presence of substantial movable and immovable assets, including a luxurious residence in Hajipur allegedly linked to the accused. Officials are currently scrutinising documents related to bank accounts, real estate investments and other financial transactions recovered during the raids.

Sources said the EOU had earlier received complaints alleging corruption and accumulation of illegal wealth against Manish Kumar, who was serving as an accountant in the Hajipur Municipal Council office. Following a preliminary inquiry, the agency registered a case against him under Case No. 10/26.

Subsequently, the EOU approached the Special Vigilance Court in Muzaffarpur and obtained permission to conduct searches at the accused's premises.

Officials stated that initial findings indicate the accountant had allegedly accumulated assets worth approximately Rs 2.02 crore beyond his known legal sources of income. According to the EOU, the amount is estimated to be nearly 208.57 per cent higher than his legitimate earnings.

The agency has detained Manish Kumar for questioning, and further investigation into the case is underway. Officials indicated that additional details regarding the nature of the assets and possible financial irregularities may emerge during the course of the probe.

The latest action forms part of Bihar's ongoing crackdown on corruption and disproportionate assets cases involving government officials and public servants.