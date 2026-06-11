Fifa World Cup 2026: Opening Ceremonies In Mexico, US And Canada Here's When To Watch Them In UAE

It is one of the most anticipated events in the sporting world. And the stakes seem to have upped with three countries hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026. This also means that there will be three different opening ceremonies spread across June 11 and 12.

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The FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies typically feature sports and entertainment showcase that also spotlight the host country's cultural mores. With United States, Mexico and Canada hosting the biggest World Cup thus far, here is when you can watch them live here in the UAE.

The Mexico City Stadium will host the first opening ceremony on June 11 at 11 am local time, which is 9 pm GST. The opening ceremony, which will take place 90 minutes before the match between Mexico and South Africa, will see performances from Alejandro Fernandez, Lila Downs, Mana, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J. Balvin, Los Angeles Azules. Shakira is expected to perform her hit Dai Dai with Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy. No surprises then that June 11 has been declared a public holiday in Mexico City.

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The second opening ceremony will take place at Toronto Stadium on June 12 at 1.30 pm local time, which translates to 9. 30 pm GST. The ceremony is expected to feature performances from Alanis Morissette, Elyanna, Michael Buble, Jessie Reyez, among others. Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi, who was seen performing in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is expected to return this year with another act. The ceremony will begin 90 minutes before Canada's match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The final opening ceremony will take place at 4.30 pm (3.30 am GST) prior to the match between United States and Paraguay. The lineup comprises Katy Perry, LISA, Future, Anitta, Rema and Tyla. The performances are meant to showcase the host country's cultural diversity.

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