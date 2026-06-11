German, French And British Ambassadors Hold Meeting At Russian Foreign Ministry

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the German television channel n-t, Ukrinform reports.

"All three ambassadors are present there: those of the United Kingdom, France and Germany. They arrived just four minutes ago. There is even video footage," the channel's Moscow correspondent, Rainer Munz, said during a live broadcast.

The journalist noted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had previously linked the planned meeting to a statement on a settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine. The statement had earlier been agreed upon at a meeting in London attended by the leaders of Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Ukraine. According to Munz, Lavrov described the plan as an "insolent demand for Russia's capitulation."

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At the same time, the German correspondent said that the German Embassy in Russia does not know why the Russian side decided to hold the meeting at this particular time.

"I spoke with the embassy. They see this meeting in a completely different light. It is connected to a request made by the three ambassadors back in February, when Russia's foreign intelligence service accused France and the United Kingdom of helping Ukraine develop either a nuclear bomb or a 'dirty bomb.' At the time, the three ambassadors said: we want to hear directly from the Foreign Ministry what evidence they have. There was no response then. And now there is an invitation," Munz said.

He added that no new requests had been submitted by the diplomats, so even the embassies themselves cannot clearly explain why the Russian side decided to hold such a meeting now.

According to him, more information may emerge after the talks conclude and the diplomats leave the Russian Foreign Ministry building.

During a summit in London on June 7, the United Kingdom, Germany and France reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine and discussed with President Volodymyr Zelensky specific forms of assistance, as well as the need for a ceasefire along the frontline followed by security guarantees for Ukraine.