Equivu Capital Announces Majority Investment In Leading Edge Aviation Services

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equivu Capital, a Boca Raton–based investment firm, today announced a majority investment in Leading Edge Aviation Services, a long-established provider of aircraft detailing and appearance services headquartered in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.

For nearly four decades, Leading Edge Aviation Services has been a trusted partner to commercial, private, and corporate aviation clients, delivering high-quality interior and exterior aircraft detailing. The company is widely recognized for its meticulous workmanship, safety-driven culture, and enduring customer relationships.

What truly defines Leading Edge-and sets it apart-is its people. The company's employees average 261⁄2 years of tenure, a remarkable level of experience that translates directly into consistency, accountability, and trust for its customers.

This is more than longevity-it is a deeply embedded customer-first culture. Every aircraft is handled by professionals who understand that they are not simply providing a service, but protecting their customers' time, brand, and expectations. Responsiveness, communication, and attention to detail are not goals-they are standards.

Equivu Capital's investment is centered on scaling that advantage through disciplined and thoughtful growth, expanding into new markets while preserving the culture and service standards that have defined Leading Edge for 38 years.

“Our goal is simple: take what already makes this company exceptional-its people and its customer-first culture-and scale it the right way,” said Salvatore Calvino, CEO of Equivu Capital.

Steve Palauskas, CEO of Leading Edge Aviation Services, added:“Our people have always been the difference. With Equivu Capital's support, we will grow thoughtfully and continue delivering the level of service our customers expect-every aircraft, every time.”

About Equivu Capital

Equivu Capital is a private investment firm based in Boca Raton, Florida, focused on acquiring and growing companies with strong operational histories and long-term potential.

For more media information, contact: Lisa Hendrickson, ...

Founded in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, Leading Edge Aviation Services has provided premium aircraft detailing and appearance services for 38 years.