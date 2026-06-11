Trump Threatens Taking Over Kharg Island, Warns Of Venezuela-Like 'Total Control' Over Iran's Oil And Gas Markets

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened further military action against Iran and vowed to take“total control” of the country's key oil and gas infrastructure, signalling a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict with the Islamic Republic.

“The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT. At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela, which is working out brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America,” Trump said on Truth Social.

(This is a developing story. More to come)