Dr. Paul V. Apilado Joins Westside Dentistry To Deliver Comprehensive Dental Care In El Paso

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 10, 2026 7:24 am - Westside Dentistry welcomes Dr. Paul V. Apilado to provide comprehensive dental care in El Paso, offering preventive, restorative, and cosmetic services tailored to patient needs.

El Paso, TX - [10-06-2026] - Westside Dentistry Paul V. Apilado, DDS is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Paul V. Apilado, DDS, further strengthening the practice's commitment to delivering comprehensive dental care for individuals and families throughout El Paso. As patients increasingly seek convenient access to high-quality dental services in one location, the practice continues to expand its ability to meet a wide range of oral health needs with personalized and compassionate care.

Access to experienced dental professionals plays an important role in supporting lifelong oral health, confidence, and overall well-being. With experience in preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry, Dr. Paul V. Apilado brings a patient-focused approach centered on clear communication, comfort, and customized treatment planning. By understanding each patient's goals and concerns, he works closely with individuals and families to create tailored care experiences designed to support healthier smiles at every stage of life.

At Westside Dentistry Paul V. Apilado, DDS, patients have access to a broad range of dental services under one roof. The practice offers routine dental cleanings and examinations, crowns, veneers, root canal therapy, tooth extractions, dental implants, and additional restorative treatments aimed at improving oral health and restoring smile function. Through the use of modern dental techniques and a welcoming environment, the team strives to make every dental visit as comfortable and stress-free as possible.

The addition of Dr. Paul V. Apilado reflects Westside Dentistry's continued commitment to providing comprehensive dental care that prioritizes both exceptional clinical outcomes and a positive patient experience. As the practice grows, patients in the El Paso community can continue to expect individualized attention, compassionate treatment, and solutions designed to support long-term oral health.

About Westside Dentistry Paul V. Apilado, DDS

Westside Dentistry is committed to providing comprehensive dental care for patients of all ages in El Paso, TX. Led by Dr. Paul V. Apilado and a dedicated dental team, the practice offers a wide range of preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dental services designed to support healthy, confident smiles. With a focus on patient comfort and personalized care, Westside Dentistry strives to create a welcoming experience for every patient.

Patients interested in learning more or scheduling an appointment with Dr. Paul V. Apilado can call [Phone Number] or visit the practice website at

For media inquiries, please contact:

Westside Dentistry Paul V. Apilado, DDS

(915) 444-2782

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