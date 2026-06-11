Zelensky Says Ukraine Needs High-Quality TV Series About Kyivan Rus

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state expressed this view during the presentation of the first results of the government-backed Tysiachovesna (Thousand Springs) initiative, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Asked which project he would personally submit to the program, Zelensky replied: "I would very much like Ukraine to have such a production, and I would fight for it – [a series] about the Vikings and Kyivan Rus."

The president specified that it should be a high-quality series spanning several seasons and one that "clearly sets the record straight."

"We have a rich and fascinating history, and there are plenty of locations where it could be filmed," he added.

Tysiachovesna initiative receives over 1,000 applications – Zelensky

According to Zelensky, such a series could also help answer questions about the origins of the Ukrainian state and counter various propaganda narratives claiming that Ukrainians somehow came to this land from elsewhere.

As reported, Zelensky described the response to the Tysiachovesna competition as historic, with more than 2,600 projects submitted.

Ukraine's 2026 state budget allocates UAH 4 billion to the Tysiachovesna program. Of that amount, UAH 2.6 billion is earmarked for film and television production, including feature films, animated films, TV series, and documentary projects. Another UAH 1 billion is designated for other forms of content, such as contemporary music, performing arts, and visual arts, while approximately UAH 300 million will support audiovisual shows and social media content.

The program was launched on April 3, with applications accepted through June 4. Expert evaluation of projects will take place from June 10 to July 21, followed by a public presentation of selected projects in August. Funding for approved projects is scheduled to begin between September and December 2026.

You can buy Ukrinform photos here