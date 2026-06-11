Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Rochester Institute of Technology

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Dr. Agamemnon Crassidis is a Professor in Mechanical Engineering at the Rochester Institute of Technology. He received his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the State University of New York at Buffalo specializing in control systems engineering and systems design and dynamics. His Ph.D. dissertation research was focused on the nonlinear control a motor-flexible beam system with nonlinear friction. Specifically, he developed and analyzed mathematical models for a slewing motor-beam system with the inclusion of nonlinear friction and extended these models to multi-link flexible robotic manipulators. He has more than 17 years of industrial experience in the areas of aerospace flight control system design; aircraft parameter identification; mathematical modeling and identification of nonlinear systems using experimental responses; systems engineering; mechanical systems design; and navigation, control, and measurements systems. Dr. Crassidis' current research focuses on the development of advanced all attitude/orientation devices, inertial movement correction algorithms, orientation and center-of-gravity estimation for aircraft, and model-free nonlinear control law development. He is the author of nearly a dozen papers on the topic of alternate next-generation inertial navigation and orientation sensing systems using advanced correction algorithms, CG estimation, and nonlinear model-free sliding-mode controller applications. He is an active member of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics serving as past Chair for the Atmospheric Flight Mechanics Technical Committee section and Academic Director for NUAIR (operator of the Northeast FAA UAS test-site).

–present Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Rochester Institute of Technology

Experience