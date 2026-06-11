Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz

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Karli Swenson is a postdoctoral research fellow with the eXtraordinarY Kids Clinic at the University of Colorado and Childrens Hospital Colorado with training in fetal development and environmental exposures in pregnancy. She received her PhD in Integrative Physiology and her Masters in Public Health in Maternal and Child Health from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. As a researcher, Dr. Swenson is focused on how complex fetal development impacts moms, babies, and families in the short and long term.

–present Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz

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