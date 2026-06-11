Salary Honored With 2026 BWWC Wage Equity Impact Award For Measurable Progress On Pay Equity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston Women's Workforce Council recognizes Salary for measurable contributions to closing gender and racial wage gaps in Boston

WALTHAM, Mass., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- the global leader in compensation data, software, and AI, has been named a 2026 Wage Equity Impact Award recipient by the Boston Women's Workforce Council and Mayor Michelle Wu. The BWWC Wage Equity Impact Awards recognize companies that are signers of the BWWC 100% Talent Compact and have demonstrated meaningful progress toward closing wage gaps within their organizations. The award was presented yesterday at the BWWC's annual ceremony, Celebrating Progress Towards Closing Wage Gaps, held at the CDS Building in Boston.

Chief Human Resources Officer Amy Dwyer accepted the award on behalf of alongside representatives from the Mayor's Office and fellow honorees. Dwyer also participated in a panel discussion: Building Fair and Transparent Pay Structures, sharing insights on how organizations can operationalize pay equity through data, transparency, and accountability.

The recognition comes as own research points to a structural problem underlying pay equity efforts across Boston and beyond. According to the company's 2026 State of Pay and Compensation Practices, 74.8% of HR professionals believe employees at their organization are paid fairly, yet only 44% believe employees actually share that view. That 31-point confidence gap reflects not a failure of effort, but a lack of structural foundation and formal training: only 51.4% of organizations have a formal job architecture in place, and 22% do not use job leveling to inform their pay structure.

“We often tell employers that transparency is only as strong as the compensation practices behind it," said Amy Dwyer, Chief Human Resources Officer,“When pay structures are consistent, equitable, and grounded in data, transparency becomes both meaningful to employees and sustainable for the business. Receiving the Wage Equity Impact Award is especially rewarding because it reflects our commitment to applying the same principles internally that we advocate for with customers every day.”

“The Wage Equity Impact Award recognizes organizations across Greater Boston that are moving beyond intent and demonstrating measurable progress toward closing wage gaps," said Kim Borman, Executive Director, Boston Women's Workforce Council.“Recipients share a commitment to examining data, strengthening internal practices, and advancing accountability in ways that create lasting change.”

has been a signatory of the BWWC 100% Talent Compact since 2022, a commitment by Boston-area employers to work toward equal pay and opportunity for all employees, regardless of gender or race.