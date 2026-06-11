Avocado Green Mattress Launches 'Celebrate Organic' Independence Day Sale - Up To 15% Off Sitewide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, CA, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of America's 250th birthday, Avocado Green Mattress is offering a sitewide sale. Now through July 13, customers can shop for up to 15% off products, giving them an opportunity to upgrade their sleep environment this summer with thoughtfully crafted products made from organic, natural and renewable materials.The Fourth of July sale includes:



Green Mattresses

Luxury Organic Mattresses

Specialty Mattresses, including Extra Firm, Ultra Plush, Wool, Vegan & Latex

Eco Organic Mattress

Crib & Kids Mattresses

Bed Frames & Furniture

Mattress Toppers

Pillows, Bedding & Protectors

Dorm Room Bundle (Green Pillow & Eco Organic Mattress Topper)

Yoga Cushions Bath + Body, including organic towels, robes, and more

Shoppers also can save 50% on loungewear made from fleece, cotton and alpaca, as well as the Snoozy Bath Soak. Both are final sale.

The discount excludes Grand Luxe Mattresses, Grand Luxe Foundations, Grand Luxe Mattress Toppers, Grand Luxe Pillows, Montecito Furniture, Babyletto x Avocado products, Coyuchi x Avocado Bedding and Lunya x Avocado Restwear. Terms, product availability and eligible items are subject to change without notice.

For more information, visit .

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado Green Mattress is a Certified B Corporation with six finished-product certifications across its organic mattress lineup. Its mattresses are handcrafted with certified organic materials, which may include latex, wool and cotton, depending on the model, and contain no petroleum-based polyurethane foam.

Its certifications include GOTS organic certification; OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 Class I for finished-product harmful substance testing; EWG VERIFIED and MADE SAFE for transparency and ingredient safety; GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions; and UL Formaldehyde-Free.

Avocado also is a Climate Label Certified company, a 1% for the Planet Pinnacle Award winner, and has been recognized by Fast Company as a“Brand That Matters.”

Press Contact:

Mark Abrials

Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer

Avocado Green Mattress

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CONTACT: Mark Abrials Avocado Green Mattress...