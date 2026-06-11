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Azizi Development Maintains Regional Strength With AED 1.46 Billion Sales In May
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has recorded AED 1.46 billion in sales across 1,601 transactions in May. Reflecting the company’s focus on delivering strong returns for investors, the milestone highlights the high demand for Azizi’s properties and confirms that Dubai’s real estate market remains strong.
Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “Our market-leading May unit sales - more than twice the volume of any other developer in the emirate - fill us with pride and demonstrate that, even amid broader uncertainty and a more cautious global environment, Dubai’s real estate market remains among the most resilient and appealing in the world. Demand and investor confidence here continue to hold firm - a testament to Dubai’s wise leadership, long-term vision, and investor-friendly framework. With projects designed to meet and exceed the evolving needs of residents and investors alike, we’re proud to be contributing to this sustained growth.”’
Azizi’s May sales milestone reinforces its customer-centric approach, blending market agility with premium real estate experiences, while reflecting its position as one of the UAE’s most active and fast-growing private developers.
Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “Our market-leading May unit sales - more than twice the volume of any other developer in the emirate - fill us with pride and demonstrate that, even amid broader uncertainty and a more cautious global environment, Dubai’s real estate market remains among the most resilient and appealing in the world. Demand and investor confidence here continue to hold firm - a testament to Dubai’s wise leadership, long-term vision, and investor-friendly framework. With projects designed to meet and exceed the evolving needs of residents and investors alike, we’re proud to be contributing to this sustained growth.”’
Azizi’s May sales milestone reinforces its customer-centric approach, blending market agility with premium real estate experiences, while reflecting its position as one of the UAE’s most active and fast-growing private developers.
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