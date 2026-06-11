Kigali To Host 26Th East African Community (EAC) Micro, Small And Medium Enterprises (Msmes) Trade Fair With Focus On Leather And Horticulture Value Chains

East African Community Headquarters, Arusha, Tanzania, 11th June, 2026: The East African Community (EAC) is set to hold the 26th EAC Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Trade Fair in Kigali, Rwanda, from 30th October to 8th November, 2026.

This follows a decision of the 48th Meeting of the Sectoral Council on Trade, Industry, Finance and Investment (SCTIFI) held last week in Arusha, Tanzania. The decision reflects the EAC's commitment to strengthening regional value chains, reducing import dependence and creating jobs through targeted industrial development.

This year's Trade Fair will focus on the leather and horticulture sectors, chosen for their high potential in industrial growth, job creation, and import substitution, while remaining open to participation from other sectors across the region.

The leather sector demonstrates significant potential. According to the recently concluded Mid-Term Review of the EAC Leather Strategy (2020–2030), regional footwear demand rose from 130 million pairs in 2017 to nearly 290 million pairs in 2024, yet local production remains limited at around 17 million pairs. This gap represents a major opportunity for regional industrial growth. Demand is projected to reach approximately 385 million pairs by 2030, further underscoring the scale of the opportunity. The Trade Fair will connect value chain players, promote investment in local leather production, and attract interest in regional leather brands, including the Buy Made in East Africa initiative.

Horticulture remains vital for food security, incomes, and exports, with the agriculture sector accounting for more than 25 per cent of the region's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The Trade Fair will support technology adoption, compliance with quality standards, and stronger value chain linkages to enhance competitiveness and market access.

Speaking ahead of the event, the EAC Deputy Secretary General in charge of Customs, Trade and Monetary Affairs, Ms. Annette Ssemuwemba, said the Trade Fair will bring together MSMEs, investors, policymakers, researchers, and development partners, offering a platform not only for trade but also for knowledge exchange, innovation, and partnership-building.

“It will also promote the consumption of locally produced goods as part of broader efforts to strengthen domestic industries and enhance regional competitiveness,” she said.

Ms added that the Trade Fair is a proven platform for regional cooperation and business outcomes, and the 2026 focus on leather and horticulture aims to accelerate industrialisation, employment, and intra-EAC trade.

In addition, the EAC Quality Awards 2026 will be held alongside the MSMEs Trade Fair in Kigali. The Quality Awards are an annual event that recognises outstanding enterprises across the region that demonstrate excellence in quality management, standards compliance, innovation, and continuous improvement.

The Awards seek to promote a strong culture of quality among East African enterprises, enhance the competitiveness of locally produced goods and services, facilitate regional trade, and support deeper regional integration.

The EAC Council of Ministers urges Partner States, stakeholders, and MSMEs to register and ensure strong representation at the event, emphasising that broad participation is critical to the event's regional impact and success.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of East African Community (EAC).