Energy & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Summit Agenda Announced For June 16Th
|Presentation Time (ET)
|Presenting Company
|Tickers
|9:30 AM ET
|Paladin Energy Ltd.
|(OTCQX: PALAF | ASX: PDN)
|10:00 AM ET
|Stakeholder Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: SKHRF | TSXV: SRC)
|10:30 AM ET
|First Phosphate Corp.
|(OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS)
|11:00 AM ET
|Evolve Royalties Ltd.
|(OTCQX: EVRYF | CSE: EVR)
|11:30 AM ET
|Manganese X Energy Corp.
|(OTCQB: MNXXF | TSXV: MN)
|12:00 PM ET
|STLLR Gold Inc.
|(OTCQX: STLRF | TSX: STLR)
|12:30 PM ET
|District Metals Corp.
|(OTCQX: DMXCF | TSXV: DMX)
|1:00 PM ET
|Verdera Energy Corp.
|(OTCQB: VUECF | TSXV: V)
|1:30 PM ET
|Westhaven Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: WTHVF | TSXV: WHN)
|2:00 PM ET
|Camino Minerals Corp.
|(OTCID: CAMZF| TSXV: COR)
|2:30 PM ET
|Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.
|(OTCQB: CCWOF | TSXV: NTH)
|3:00 PM ET
|Valor Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: VLGDF | TSX: VGC)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit .
About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, ...
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young
VP Corporate Services
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
...
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