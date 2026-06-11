NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Vizag Steel Plant Accident, Seeks Report From Andhra Pradesh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report regarding the death of eight workers and severe burn injuries suffered by six others in an explosion at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) in Andhra Pradesh.

Observing that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights, the apex human rights body has issued a notice to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

The NHRC said the report is expected to include the status of the health of the injured workers and details regarding the payment of ex gratia compensation to them as well as to the next of kin of the deceased workers.

According to the media report, the incident occurred on Monday in the steel melting shop of the plant when a ladle carrying around 150 tonnes of liquid steel at a temperature of about 1,600 degrees Celsius suddenly exploded.

Reportedly, the explosion caused molten steel to spill across the shop floor, resulting in severe burn injuries to workers present at the site.

The workers' union has alleged that the management ignored prescribed safety protocols, leading to the fatal accident.

The death toll in the incident has risen to nine after an injured contract worker, identified as Pydiraju, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Officials said five injured workers continue to undergo treatment at two hospitals, with one of them reported to have suffered critical burn injuries.

Following a visit to the accident site, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh each and a job in the plant for a family member of every worker who lost his life in the accident. He also announced Rs 10 lakh compensation each for workers undergoing treatment in intensive care units.

The Deputy Chief Minister further said that permanent employees' families would receive benefits amounting to Rs 1.72 crore under retirement-related provisions, while contract workers' families would receive Rs 45.75 lakh. He added that the plant management would bear the entire cost of treatment of the injured workers and that a three-member committee from the Bokaro Steel Plant would conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident.

YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy demanded an additional ex gratia of Rs 1 crore for the families of those killed in the accident, over and above the compensation and statutory benefits already announced. He also sought employment for a family member of each deceased worker and called for a resolution in the state Assembly opposing the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who visited the injured workers at a hospital, said the compensation package being highlighted by the government largely comprised insurance and other benefits due to employees and urged the state government to provide additional humanitarian assistance to the affected families.