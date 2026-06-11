Amarnath Yatra: NH44 Traffic Suspended For 3 Days For Repair Work

Traffic on the National Highway 44 has been suspended for three days (Thursday to Saturday) to facilitate repair work ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, National Highway (NHW), Adil Hamid Ganai said on Thursday.

NH44 Repair for Smooth Yatra

Speaking to ANI, Ganai said, "To ensure smooth and hassle-free travel for Amarnath Yatries during the upcoming Yatra starting July 3, the NH44 stretch between Nachlana and Hingni, falling between Ramsu and Banihal, will be repaired and macadamised."

Traffic Suspension Timings and Restrictions

The SSP added that traffic between the Chenani-Nashri (Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee) Tunnel and Navyuga Tunnel in Banihal, spanning approximately 63 km, will be suspended on the intervening nights of June 12-13, June 14-15, and June 16-17 from 10 pm to 5 am. "No vehicle heading to Srinagar will be allowed beyond Jakheni in Udhampur after 5 pm, and no vehicle moving towards Jammu beyond Qazigund after 9 pm will be permitted during these nights," Ganai said.

However, he clarified that the restrictions will not apply to vehicles plying between Jammu or Udhampur and Batote, Doda, or Kishtwar. Vehicles will be allowed to move freely between Udhampur and Kishtwar during this period.

Travel Advisory Issued

Ganai further added that, "They advised the drivers and commuters to plan their travel during daytime to avoid any inconvenience for themselves and hindrance in the NH44 repair work. He said that for more information and clarification, any person can contact the Traffic Control Units of Jammu, Srinagar and Ramban on the telephone numbers given in the Traffic Advisory already issued in the print and electronic media by the Traffic Police Headquarters."

About the Annual Pilgrimage

The annual Amarnath will officially begin on July 3 and is set to conclude after 57 days on August 28, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. The pilgrimage will commence simultaneously from the traditional 48-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district. (ANI)

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