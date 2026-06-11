TOMI Environmental Solutions Highlights Massive Biosecurity Opportunity Ahead Of FIFA World Cup

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Largest Sporting Event in History Expected to Bring Millions of Travelers Across Three Countries, Highlighting Growing Need for Advanced Large-Scale Disinfection and Decontamination

FREDERICK, Md., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced an update on its expanding global outreach, a significant increase in inbound market demand, and its strategic role in public health readiness ahead of historic international events.

TOMI's premier SteraMist iHP technology supports an elite, diverse customer base that includes healthcare coalitions, hospital networks, special pathogen units, and specialized medical transportation companies. SteraMist remains a critical component in worldwide outbreak mitigation, trusted by global health organizations to rapidly respond to volatile, emerging pathogens like Ebola, hantavirus, and norovirus. Driven by this ongoing demand, current frontline customers have actively increased their investments in system maintenance, training support, and TOMI's proprietary BIT solution. TOMI has a strong history of capital adoption driven by public funding, with many emergency preparedness clients having previously utilized Ebola grants and emergency appropriations to secure SteraMist technology. TOMI has also seen increased interest from prospective clients worldwide looking to deploy SteraMist against these emerging global pathogens with an increase in biosecurity.

In addition to global emerging pathogen defense, TOMI is seeing strong demand ahead of the FIFA World Cup in North America. With an estimated 6.5 million fans from over 100 countries attending the continent's largest-ever public gathering, healthcare facilities, stadiums, and hospitality networks are aggressively upgrading their sanitation protocols. Heightened awareness around highly contagious threats, such as measles, has prompted these healthcare entities with dedicated infection prevention funding to procure SteraMist systems. This proactive adoption establishes a superior standard of environmental safety during a period of unprecedented international travel. The World Cup may provide a glimpse into a much larger trend.

As global travel continues to recover and major international events become larger and more complex, governments and facility operators are increasingly recognizing that biosecurity is becoming an essential component of public infrastructure. Just as airports invest in security screening, cities invest in emergency response systems, and governments maintain strategic reserves for national emergencies, many experts believe the coming decade could see significantly greater investment in biosecurity preparedness.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup may be remembered not only as the largest sporting event ever staged, but also as a powerful reminder that in an increasingly connected world, scalable disinfection and decontamination capabilities are becoming critical infrastructure. For TOMI Environmental Solutions, that trend could represent a multi-billion-dollar long-term market opportunity extending far beyond healthcare into transportation, hospitality, food systems, public venues, critical infrastructure, defense, and large-scale public events.

“Our mission has always been to provide a safer world, and right now, the global community is facing a unique intersection of emerging biological threats and unprecedented public gatherings,” said Dr. Halden Shane, Chief Executive Officer of TOMI.“The upcoming World Cup represents a massive logistical undertaking for North American infrastructure. With the targeted infection prevention funding, we are seeing proactive mobilization from healthcare systems. Our team is fully prepared to provide the technology, training, and BIT solution required to protect millions of visitors and staff. Remember that while the World Cup lasts only 39 days, the global biosecurity opportunity may last decades.”

For more information about SteraMist and TOMI Environmental Solutions, visit SteraMist.

About TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BITTM) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BITTM solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHPTM). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHPTM produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI's products and services to serve the emerging pathogen and commercial sector. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

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