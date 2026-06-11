First Two Years Of Louisiana Virtual Sheriff's Sales Show Increased Sales

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff reaches 2 years of virtual sales, commercial property sells for $844,250 and Parish surpasses $30 million in online sales

AMITE, La., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office recently conducted another successful online sheriff's sale on Bid4Assets, the leading online marketplace for government foreclosure auctions, resulting in the sale of a commercial property located at 111 N. 6th Street for $844,250. The commercial property, located in the city of Ponchatoula, attracted competitive bidding through Bid4Assets' online marketplace for distressed real estate.

“This sale is another example of how moving our sheriff's sales online continues to deliver strong results for Tangipahoa Parish,” said Sheriff Gerald Sticker.“By expanding access to bidders and increasing visibility through proactive promotions, we are able to generate greater participation and achieve outcomes that benefit our community.”

Tangipahoa Parish made history in April 2024 as the first parish in Louisiana to transition sheriff's sales to an online format using Bid4Assets. Since launching the program, the parish has consistently demonstrated the advantages of online auctions, including higher third-party sale rates and increased transparency. To date, Tangipahoa Parish has sold over 300 properties for over $30 million through their sheriff's sales.

Other parishes have followed Tangipahoa's example, with Bid4Assets recently signing its 10th Louisiana contract for virtual sheriff's sales. Bid4Assets estimates approximately 1 in 6 Louisiana foreclosure auctions are now conducted online. Over the last 2 years, Bid4Assets has sold over 1,400 foreclosed assets for over $167 million, including real property and movables, or physical assets.

“When forward-thinking parishes like Tangipahoa transition their foreclosure sales online, the results speak for themselves,” said Jesse Loomis, President of Bid4Assets.“By expanding the bidder base and making participation easier and more transparent, we help parishes achieve stronger outcomes and maximize value for all parties involved.”

When properties sell to third-party buyers for more than is required to satisfy associated debts and costs, excess proceeds may be claimed by the original property owner. Online sheriff's sales have been demonstrated to increase the likelihood of these outcomes by maximizing exposure and bidder engagement. Bid4Assets recently surpassed one million registered real estate bidders.

Details and property lists for upcoming sheriff's sales in Tangipahoa Parish and others are available at any time directly on Bid4Assets. Prospective bidders must register for a free Bid4Assets account and fund a $1,000 bid deposit to participate. Bid4Assets continues to partner with government agencies and sheriff's offices nationwide to modernize foreclosure and distressed property sales.

About Bid4Assets

Bid4Assets is one of the world's leading online marketplaces for the sale of distressed real estate property sold by governments, county tax-collectors, financial institutions, and real estate funds. It conducts online tax and foreclosure sales for counties across the United States and has sold more than 150,000 properties grossing more than $2 billion in completed government transactions. Bid4Assets is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquidity Services.

Contact:

Sean McLaughlin

Digital Marketing Manager

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(301) 562-3427