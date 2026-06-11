ATI Engage® Honored For Advancing Digital Learning In Nursing Education

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2026 EdTech Breakthrough Award Recognizes ATI's Innovative Approach to Supporting Student Success and Clinical Readiness

LEAWOOD, Kan., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascend Learning, a leading healthcare and learning technology company, today announced that the ATI Engage® Series, a product by Ascend brand ATI Nursing Education, has been selected as winner of the“Digital Learning Innovation Award” in the 8th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.

The ATI Engage® Series is a fully digital, multimedia-rich interactive learning platform with a strong focus on core, evidence-based nursing content designed to prepare practice-ready nurses. Engage allows students to see the areas where they scored lower or need deeper understanding and then access targeted resources to strengthen their knowledge while helping them build confidence, competence and the clinical judgment required for clinical readiness and real-world care.

At the center of the experience is Claire AI®, a personalized learning assistant designed to study alongside learners, reinforce key concepts and provide real-time guidance. Students can explore topics, practice clinical reasoning and receive tailored explanations and feedback based on their individual learning needs-supporting deeper understanding and long-term retention.

ATI Engage offers a variety of digital resources that help students engage with content in ways that align with their learning preferences and deepen understanding. Interactive case studies, videos and podcasts bring real patient encounters to life, creating immersive, multimodal experiences that improve motivation, engagement and knowledge retention while offering multiple pathways to mastery.

Engage also empowers educators to quickly and easily deliver inclusive, engaging, and outcomes-aligned instruction. It enables them to create lesson plans from pre-built slides, clinical scenarios, and next-generation NCLEX-style assessments, while real-time analytics provide actionable insights into student performance. The platform supports teaching effectiveness through actionable insights, pre-built learning resources, and tools that help educators personalize instruction.

“Engage's digital learning landscape transforms passive study into active clinical reasoning. Preparing new nurses is urgent but challenging, with students expected to develop clinical judgment and decision-making skills while faculty navigate competing demands. Traditional text-based resources fall short in delivering interactive, applied learning experiences that build real-world competence,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough.“With the ATI Engage Series, students and educators operate in seamless partnership through a connected platform that transforms lessons into immersive, practice-ready experiences, making the journey to becoming a clinical-ready nurse as engaging and human as possible for everyone involved.”

“Effective learning experiences do more than deliver information; they help students build the confidence and clinical judgment needed to succeed in practice,” said Tushar Tanna, SVP Product at Ascend Learning.“The ATI Engage® Series combines evidence-based content, interactive learning and AI-powered support to meet students where they are and help educators drive stronger outcomes. We're honored to be recognized by EdTech Breakthrough for our continued commitment to innovation in healthcare education.”

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards program returns for its 8th annual cycle with its largest and most competitive field yet drawing a record number of nominations from innovators across more than 20 countries. The program is dedicated to recognizing breakthrough educational technology products and companies reshaping how the world learns – in classrooms, campuses, boardrooms and beyond. Thousands of entries were evaluated across a wide range of categories spanning the full edtech spectrum, including Student Engagement, Classroom Management, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Corporate Learning, Career Preparation, Language Learning and many more.

About Ascend Learning

Ascend Learning is a leading healthcare and learning technology company. With products that span the learning continuum, Ascend focuses on high-growth careers in a range of industries, with a special focus on healthcare and other licensure-driven occupations. Ascend Learning products, from testing to certification, are used by physicians, emergency medical professionals, nurses, allied health professionals, certified personal trainers, financial advisors, skilled trades professionals and insurance brokers.

About ATI Nursing Education

ATI helps create competent, practice-ready nurses who are dedicated to maintaining public safety and ensuring the future of healthcare. As a leading provider of online learning programs for nursing, ATI supports and helps educate future nurses from admissions, throughout undergraduate and graduate nursing school, and via continuing education over the course of their careers. ATI began in 1998 with the aid of a nurse, and ATI's team of doctorate- and master's-prepared nurse educators continue to lead the development of ATI's psychometrically designed and data-driven solutions. These solutions improve faculty effectiveness, fuel student progress, and advance program outcomes in three distinct areas: assessing performance, remediating problem areas, and predicting future student and program success. For nursing school administrators and nurse educators, ATI is the trusted advisor that consistently drives nursing success. To learn more about ATI, visit .

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including remote learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM education and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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