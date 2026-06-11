Karnataka: Toddler Dies After Coconut Falls On Him While Being Carried By Mother

MENAFN - IANS) Udupi (Karnataka), June 11 (IANS) In a tragic incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy died after a coconut fell from a tree and struck him while he was being carried by his mother in Karnataka's Udupi district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased child has been identified as Daksha, the second son of Prashanth and Suchitra. The incident occurred on Tuesday in Heranjalu village of Chantara in Brahmavar taluk.

According to the police, Suchitra was on her way to a school to drop off her six-year-old elder son. She was holding the elder child's hand and carrying Daksha on her shoulder. While Daksha was asleep on her shoulder, a coconut suddenly fell from a tree and struck him on the head, causing severe injuries.

The child was immediately rushed to a hospital in Manipal with the help of local residents. However, despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries.

The untimely death of the toddler has left the entire village in grief, with residents mourning the tragic loss. The Brahmavar Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

It may be recalled that in the first week of June, a 3-year-old boy tragically died after he climbed into a parked car's boot while playing, got locked inside, and suffocated. The incident was reported from Tonasanahalli (S) village of Shahabad taluk in Kalaburagi district.

The deceased, Basavaprabhu, was the only son of Kottureshwara Swami. The pontiff has two daughters. The child, while playing with other children, went into the boot of the car parked in front of the house. Later, the door was locked accidentally. The family members searched for the child for a few hours. Later, they searched the car and its boot after getting suspicious and found the boy dead inside due to suffocation.

A 2.5-year-old boy in the Byadarahalli area of Bengaluru drowned after falling into an uncovered water sump while his father was washing a car in March, 2026.

In February 2026, a 2-year-old boy riding in the front of his parents' two-wheeler fell off due to a bad stretch of road in Mahadevapura and was fatally run over by a car.

A 3-year-old girl died when traffic police aggressively stopped the motorcycle her parents were using to rush her to the hospital, causing her to fall and be run over by a tempo.