403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Africa CDC update on the Bundibugyo Virus Disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, as of 10 June 2026
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, June 11, 2026/APO Group/ --
A cumulative total of 681 confirmed cases and 126 deaths among confirmed cases have been reported across the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, representing a case fatality ratio of 18.5%.
The Democratic Republic of the Congo remains the main focus of the outbreak, with 662 confirmed cases and 124 deaths reported to date. Ituri Province continues to account for the majority of reported cases. In the last 24 hours, 29 new confirmed cases and five deaths among confirmed cases were reported in Ituri Province. Seven additional confirmed cases from North Kivu were also reported as part of a backlog from 8 June.
Uganda has reported 19 confirmed cases and two deaths to date. No new confirmed cases, deaths, suspected cases or recoveries were reported in Uganda in the last 24 hours. Uganda has now reported no new confirmed cases or deaths for five consecutive days.
Across both countries, 25 recoveries have been reported, and 6,525 contacts have been listed for follow-up. Thirty-four healthcare workers have been infected, including 29 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and five in Uganda.
The outbreak is currently affecting 27 health zones in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and one district in Uganda.
Africa CDC continues to work closely with national authorities and partners to support surveillance, contact tracing, case management, infection prevention and control, risk communication and cross-border coordination.
Africa CDC and WHO continue to advise against unnecessary restrictions on travel and trade. Public health measures should remain evidence-based and aligned with the International Health Regulations.
Africa CDC urges communities in affected and at-risk areas to remain vigilant, follow guidance from health authorities, report symptoms early and cooperate with trained response teams.
Further updates will be shared as the situation evolves.
A cumulative total of 681 confirmed cases and 126 deaths among confirmed cases have been reported across the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, representing a case fatality ratio of 18.5%.
The Democratic Republic of the Congo remains the main focus of the outbreak, with 662 confirmed cases and 124 deaths reported to date. Ituri Province continues to account for the majority of reported cases. In the last 24 hours, 29 new confirmed cases and five deaths among confirmed cases were reported in Ituri Province. Seven additional confirmed cases from North Kivu were also reported as part of a backlog from 8 June.
Uganda has reported 19 confirmed cases and two deaths to date. No new confirmed cases, deaths, suspected cases or recoveries were reported in Uganda in the last 24 hours. Uganda has now reported no new confirmed cases or deaths for five consecutive days.
Across both countries, 25 recoveries have been reported, and 6,525 contacts have been listed for follow-up. Thirty-four healthcare workers have been infected, including 29 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and five in Uganda.
The outbreak is currently affecting 27 health zones in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and one district in Uganda.
Africa CDC continues to work closely with national authorities and partners to support surveillance, contact tracing, case management, infection prevention and control, risk communication and cross-border coordination.
Africa CDC and WHO continue to advise against unnecessary restrictions on travel and trade. Public health measures should remain evidence-based and aligned with the International Health Regulations.
Africa CDC urges communities in affected and at-risk areas to remain vigilant, follow guidance from health authorities, report symptoms early and cooperate with trained response teams.
Further updates will be shared as the situation evolves.
News.Africa-Wire
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment