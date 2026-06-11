Steve Conlan

Professor and Head of the School of Life Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University

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Professor Conlan joined Anglia Ruskin University in April 2026 as Head of the School of Life Sciences. He moved to ARU from Swansea University, where he held senior academic leadership positions within the Medical School and played a key role in the NHS Wales Precision Medicine Programme. A molecular biologist by training he has worked across interdisciplinary boundaries linking molecular biology and nanotechnology, and leading MSc and PhD educational programmes in nanomedicine.

His career has combined strategic academic leadership with a strong commitment to education including as an HEA Fellow, research excellence and translational impact across the life and biomedical sciences.

Steve obtained his Biology BSc in Swansea University, his PhD from the University of London, with time spent in Kent, Bristol and Braunschweig. His postdoctoral time was in Norwich (John Innes Centre) and then in Crete (IMBB, Heraklion), before returning to Swansea to take up and faculty position.

Professor Conlan has an established international profile including collaborations with academic, clinical, and industry partners worldwide. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology, an Affiliate Member of the Houston Methodist Academic Institute (USA), and an Honorary Professor at Swansea University. His academic career has included building research and innovation environments, mentoring interdisciplinary teams, and strengthening connections between education, discovery science, healthcare, and innovation.

–present Professor and Head of the School of Life Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University

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