ILO, Save The Children Partner To Address Child Labor Challenges In Agriculture

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 11 (Petra) -- International Labor Organization (ILO) and Save the Children Jordan on Thursday signed a partnership agreement to address child labor in the agricultural sector, coinciding with World Day Against Child Labour.

The agreement, implemented under the second phase of the Netherlands-funded PROSPECTS program, aims to strengthen protection mechanisms and services for the most vulnerable groups, particularly in governorates with high agricultural activity.

The move seeks to reduce child labor under an integrated approach aligned with the program's objective of improving refugees' and host communities' access to protection services.

Talking at the signing ceremony, Maha Kattaa, Regional Chief Technical Advisor for PROSPECTS and Durable Solutions at ILO Regional Office for Arab States, said child labor remains a major challenge, especially in agriculture, requiring action to address root causes linked to poverty and limited income opportunities.

She said the ILO works to connect social protection with education and families' economic empowerment to strengthen resilience, adding that the agreement reflects a "shared commitment" to supporting national efforts to combat child labor through stronger referral and case-management mechanisms, expanded access to education, and economic empowerment for caregivers.

In turn, Save the Children Jordan CEO Dana Erekat said ending child labor is a key priority for the organization, citing integrated programmes that include cash assistance, mental health services, case management, and referrals to specialized services to reduce poverty and school dropout rates.

Under the agreement, referral mechanisms will be strengthened, children's access to education improved, and school dropout reduced. Terms also provide psychosocial support services, capacity building for caregivers, and awareness campaigns on the risks of child labour in agriculture.

The agreement also covers entrepreneurship and financial literacy programs for caregivers, including the ILO's Start and Improve Your Business program, to support the establishment and improvement of businesses and provide grants to eligible beneficiaries to help empower them economically.

//Petra// AO