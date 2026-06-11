Breathe Mountain Retreat Announces The Ashtanga Immersion - A 50-Hour Yoga Teacher Training Course

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 9, 2026 4:35 am - Breathe Mountain Retreat announces a 5-day, 50-hour Ashtanga Yoga Teacher Training Course in Rachakonda. Led by Dr. Ramesh Shetty, the retreat blends yoga, meditation, breathwork, sound healing, and nature.

The Breathe yoga studio, in co-operation with Dr Ramesh Shetty, is delighted to introduce The Ashtanga Immersion - an exclusive five-day, 50-hour Yoga Teacher Training Course held in the stunning and spiritual environment of the Rachakonda Hills.

From July 10th to 14th, 2026, our retreat program offers a deep, transformative experience for both the yogi and potential teacher, and anyone wanting to develop beyond what is considered the norm.

About The Retreat

The Ashtanga Immersion is not only a teacher training program, it is also an opportunity to escape into the journey of stillness, strength, and self-discovery. The retreat takes place amidst the tranquil atmosphere of the Rachakonda Hills at the Breathe Mountain Retreat, and will provide participants with a guiding hand through an intense, yet nurturing environment with the guidance of Dr. Ramesh Shetty, through an Ashtanga Yoga program that is developed from ancient traditions.

You will experience an Ashtanga Yoga Practice every day for five days (50 hours total) as well as:

.Strength-building practices that develop flexibility and discipline within yourself through daily practices of Ashtanga Yoga.

.Increase awareness of your breath through Pranayama and breathing work processes, as well as clarity of thought with your breathing.

.Developing mindfulness in order to develop stillness, awareness, and presence through meditation and mindfulness.

.Studying Yoga Philosophy and Ayurveda will provide you with insight into both topics and improve your overall comprehension and practice.

.Through sound therapy and vibration, you will restore balance and harmony by utilizing the power of sound.

.By spending time outdoors in nature, you will reconnect to the earth and access healing energies.

.Your body will receive nourishment from Sattvic foods, which are pure and wholesome and provide nourishment through the processes of life and health.

.As a member of a supportive community of people who share your goals, you can build relationships with other like-minded individuals.

.By taking the opportunity to unplug, slow down, and reflect, you will have the opportunity to renew yourself.

Accommodation

There is a choice of flexible accommodation which caters to each individual's needs and desires, from their own single room for privacy, double and triple sharing, or dormitory accommodation for those who want community living.

Nourishment

All meals at the retreat are vegetarian and sattvic, prepared with fresh ingredients to promote your practice, support your energy, and provide balance for your experience.

About Breathe Mountain Retreat

Situated among the serene, natural beauty of Rachakonda, Breathe Mountain Retreat provides an ideal location for individuals wanting to get away from their everyday routines and have an authentic experience in a peaceful, calming environment. The natural setting is great for engaging in serious meditative yoga practice or other types of deep, reflective activity.