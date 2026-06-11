Nova Complex Showcases European Green Infrastructure Strategy At Datacloud Global Congress 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CANNES, France, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Complex participated in the 2026 Datacloud Global Congress 2026 held in Cannes, France. As one of the world's leading gatherings for the digital infrastructure, data centre, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence sectors, the event brought together global data centre operators, technology companies, energy institutions, and investment organizations.









During a roundtable discussion focused on vertical data centres, Nova Complex COO Bernard Mah shared Nova Complex's European development strategy and the company's vision for advancing sustainable AI hyperscale infrastructure.

Bernard highlighted Nova Complex's“multi-node, collaborative” approach to building digital infrastructure networks across Finland and the broader Nordic region. Leveraging the region's abundant renewable energy resources, resilient power systems, and climate conditions well-suited for data centre operations, Nova Complex is advancing the development of green AI compute campuses designed to support next-generation artificial intelligence workloads and sustainable digital transformation.

Bernard noted that with the rapid advancement of AI and the sustained growth in high-performance computing demand, Finland is accelerating the development of a digital infrastructure system that integrates energy sustainability with system resilience. By deploying a multi-node cluster of digital infrastructure campuses in Finland, including Loviisa, Kouvola, and other nearby locations, Nova Complex is establishing a coordinated architecture characterized by resource and industrial complementarity, multi-node interconnection, and deep integration with local industries. This approach is designed to build a future-oriented digital infrastructure cluster.

“Europe is emerging as a key global hub for sustainable AI infrastructure,” said Bernard Mah, COO of Nova Complex.“We believe the next generation of digital infrastructure must not only be efficient, scalable, and green, but also deeply integrated with local energy systems and community ecosystems. Nova Complex aims to build not only infrastructure platforms that support AI development, but also industrial ecosystems that contribute to long-term sustainable growth.”

Datacloud Global Congress is widely recognized as one of the most influential international conferences in the global digital infrastructure industry, with long-standing focus areas including data centres, cloud computing, energy transition, and AI infrastructure. Nova Complex's participation further reflects the company's long-term commitment to strengthening international collaboration and supporting the development of green digital infrastructure across Europe.

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